Lulu Mae Hollowell

Vera Marcene Charpie, 99 died July 12, 2022 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on September 6, 1922 in Clay Center, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Scott) Brightweiser. Marcene was raised in the Clay Center community and was a was a graduate of the CCCHS Class of 1940. She married Warren Charpie on April 23, 1941. Marcene worked as a farm wife helping her husband with the crops and the animals. Warren preceded her in death on July 9, 2019. She was a member of Swedesburg First Lutheran Church, Women of the Word and Dorcus Society. In her free time, Marcene enjoyed quilting, painting and writing poetry. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

CLAY CENTER, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO