Abilene, KS

Jolene Robson-Laing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJolene Robson-Laing passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Abilene Memorial Hospital at the age of 82 years. She was born November 8, 1939 in Abilene, the daughter of Otis and Doris Manion. Jolene was a 1957 graduate of Abilene High School. In 1961, she earned her nursing diploma from Stomont-Vail...

Bernard R. Mayer

Bernard R. Mayer, 88, of Westmoreland, died July 11, 2022, at Wellsprings of Westmoreland in Kansas. Bernard was born on the family farm southwest of Westmoreland Kansas on January 8, 1934, the son of Ed and Junia (Kanode) Mayer. He graduated from the Jenkin Rural Grade School and the Westmoreland Rural High School in 1951. After working for local contractors, he served in the U.S. Army from October 1953 to October 1955.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Vera Marcene Charpie

Vera Marcene Charpie, 99 died July 12, 2022 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on September 6, 1922 in Clay Center, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Scott) Brightweiser. Marcene was raised in the Clay Center community and was a was a graduate of the CCCHS Class of 1940. She married Warren Charpie on April 23, 1941. Marcene worked as a farm wife helping her husband with the crops and the animals. Warren preceded her in death on July 9, 2019. She was a member of Swedesburg First Lutheran Church, Women of the Word and Dorcus Society. In her free time, Marcene enjoyed quilting, painting and writing poetry. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
CLAY CENTER, KS
William L. “Bill” McAfee

William L. “Bill” McAfee, 86, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) at the Westy Care Home in Westmoreland. Born April 5, 1936 in New Carlisle, Ohio, Bill was the son of Henry and Velma (Dunn) McAfee. He married Esther I. Welty on November 22, 1957 in New Carlisle, Ohio. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2002.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Timothy “Tim” Scanlan

Timothy “Tim” Scanlan age 67 was born April 17 1955 in Chicago Illinois. Tim passed away July 11, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan after a short battle with cancer, with his wife Robin by his side. Tim was preceded in death by his father George...
MANHATTAN, KS
Inocencia Soto-Vargas

Private services for Inocencia Soto-Vargas will be held on Monday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. Interment will be in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. She passed away on Tuesday July 13, 2022 in Manhattan. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
MANHATTAN, KS

