The companion for the Brent Spence Bridge won't be as big as originally planned. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released new configurations for the project, shuttling all local traffic onto the Brent Spence and keeping all through-traffic on the new span. Engineers say that means the new I-71/75 bridge will only need to be 84-feet wide, instead of the 150 feet designed 10 years ago. The new footprint covers only 14 acres, instead of 25, as originally planned.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO