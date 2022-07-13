ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Donna Lea (Forsberb/Lundberg) Finley

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna Lea (Forsberb/Lundberg) Finley, 67 died July 3, 2022 at Via Christi Village, Manhattan, KS. She was born on April 22, 1955 in Miami, Fl, the daughter of Richard and Hazel Lundberg. Donna was a homemaker...

Doris Strifler

Doris Strifler, 94, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Wamego Health Center. Born December 21, 1927 in Glarus, Switzerland, Doris was the daughter of Josef and Anna (Steiger) Ladstetter. She married Dannie E. Strifler on July 15, 1952 in Heidelberg, Germany. Doris moved frequently as her husband was in the military until he retired in California; Ultimately they returned to Kansas in 1993.
WAMEGO, KS
William L. “Bill” McAfee

William L. “Bill” McAfee, 86, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) at the Westy Care Home in Westmoreland. Born April 5, 1936 in New Carlisle, Ohio, Bill was the son of Henry and Velma (Dunn) McAfee. He married Esther I. Welty on November 22, 1957 in New Carlisle, Ohio. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2002.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Timothy “Tim” Scanlan

Timothy “Tim” Scanlan age 67 was born April 17 1955 in Chicago Illinois. Tim passed away July 11, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan after a short battle with cancer, with his wife Robin by his side. Tim was preceded in death by his father George...
MANHATTAN, KS
Bernard R. Mayer

Bernard R. Mayer, 88, of Westmoreland, died July 11, 2022, at Wellsprings of Westmoreland in Kansas. Bernard was born on the family farm southwest of Westmoreland Kansas on January 8, 1934, the son of Ed and Junia (Kanode) Mayer. He graduated from the Jenkin Rural Grade School and the Westmoreland Rural High School in 1951. After working for local contractors, he served in the U.S. Army from October 1953 to October 1955.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Vera Marcene Charpie

Vera Marcene Charpie, 99 died July 12, 2022 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on September 6, 1922 in Clay Center, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Scott) Brightweiser. Marcene was raised in the Clay Center community and was a was a graduate of the CCCHS Class of 1940. She married Warren Charpie on April 23, 1941. Marcene worked as a farm wife helping her husband with the crops and the animals. Warren preceded her in death on July 9, 2019. She was a member of Swedesburg First Lutheran Church, Women of the Word and Dorcus Society. In her free time, Marcene enjoyed quilting, painting and writing poetry. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
CLAY CENTER, KS
Inocencia Soto-Vargas

Private services for Inocencia Soto-Vargas will be held on Monday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. Interment will be in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. She passed away on Tuesday July 13, 2022 in Manhattan. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
MANHATTAN, KS

