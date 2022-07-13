ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Portage sends residents wrong tax documents

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProperty taxpayers in Portage through they were getting...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Allegan, Branch, Calhoun counties oppose "Zillow bills."

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several West Michigan counties, including Calhoun, Branch and Allegan, adopted resolutions opposing state house bills they said aimed to solely benefit the real-estate website Zillow. The bills would require county treasury departments provide public housing records to the site at a discount or free of charge.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

‘The license will open up doors’

A typical work day for contractor Angello Cruz begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. He heads to a job site to spend the day installing, repairing, or painting drywall. After work, he puts his son to bed around 8:30 p.m., then spends the next few hours working on estimates, bids, and invoices, before transitioning into student mode, working his way through a state licensing course for at least two to three hours.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Portage, MI
Portage, MI
Business
WOOD TV8

Kalamazoo Frank Lloyd Wright village named Historic Place

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed cooperative housing community in Kalamazoo is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. “It was a grassroots thing by people after (World War II) who were looking for a family-friendly, distinctive place to live,” Peter Copeland, vice president of the Parkwyn Village Association, said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
WOOD TV8

Events venue on Grand Rapids’ West Side gets OK

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman-owned private events company is expanding on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved a special land use permit for Special Occasions, which plans to renovate a mostly vacant building next to its current business into a new banquet hall and events center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmuk.org

Why’s That: Why does Kalamazoo have so many one-way streets?

The Kalamazoo Safety Council distributed pamphlets announcing several streets would convert to one-way traffic on October 3, 1965. From the Collection of the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. In 1965, Kalamazoo converted its busiest downtown streets to one-way traffic. Why? And why is the city now planning to change those streets back...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Should Kalamazoo Build A Beltline Through Downtown?

This might be a brilliant solution to a problem we don't even have, or it might be a colossal waste of money. It seems like these days all the City of Kalamazoo wants to do is frustrate its citizens. And to be fair, no matter what they do, they'll be honking off some group of people or another. The most recent example of this is the project going on now on Park and Westnedge Streets around downtown. The City calls it "traffic calming". What?
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Pick fresh blueberries in Holland this summer

Pick fresh blueberries in Holland this summer (sponsored) MSP: At least 2 dead in plane crash near Oceana County …. DNR to add over 1M salmon to balance alewife population, …. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 071522. Voters to decide on Park Twp. marine rescue unit. Vicksburg couple arrested...
HOLLAND, MI
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. on US-131. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and crashed into a wall [...]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy