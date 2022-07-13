ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 071322

There isn't much on the radar, but there is a...

Calmer Day at Lake Michigan,

It’s a much calmer day at Lake Michigan. The pic. above is the beach at Holland State Park shortly after noon. At the time this pic. was taken, the wind was northwest at just 9 mph. Yesterday at 5:24 pm, the wind was a steady 24 mph at Holland State Park.
UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
Battle Creek, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
abc57.com

Divers locate body of missing swimmer at North Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- The body of a swimmer who disappeared in the water at North Beach in South Haven has been located, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Anthony Paul Diehl, 33, of Ohio, disappeared while swimming at North Beach around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rescue crews were called...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
#Radar
Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. on US-131. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and crashed into a wall [...]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fun New Attractions at Silver Lake Craig's Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers Silver Lake There are many fun activities for your family to enjoy this summer at Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake. For decades, the Silver Lake Craig’s Cruisers has been a staple for family fun in West Michigan. The fun continues to grow at Craig’s Cruisers, as they have added some fun attractions to their park. One of them is called the Dune Drop. This 130ft tower can hold up to 12 people and is sure to be a blast for any thrill seeker, as it drops you abruptly. To top that off, Craig’s Cruisers built a roller coaster that surrounds the Dune Drop, called the Pearly Whirly.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Pick fresh blueberries in Holland this summer

Pick fresh blueberries in Holland this summer (sponsored) MSP: At least 2 dead in plane crash near Oceana County …. DNR to add over 1M salmon to balance alewife population, …. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 071522. Voters to decide on Park Twp. marine rescue unit. Vicksburg couple arrested...
HOLLAND, MI
WLNS

Crews battle house fire in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews are battled a house fire on the 800 block of W. Columbia St. in Mason. 6 News is on the scene and the fire now seems to be under control, but for a while smoke could be seen coming from the home and roads in the area were also blocked off.
MASON, MI
WKQI Channel 955

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Supply chain issues temporarily close GM Delta Twp. plant

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The General Motors Delta Township plant is closed for the week of July 18 because of supply chain disruptions. Production at the plant is schedule to resume July 25. The Delta Township plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave. The plant has...
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Constantine FD loses rescue truck to fire

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — A rescue truck has been deemed a total loss after a fire at Constantine Fire Department (CFD) on Friday. CFD says one of their firefighters finished performing a maintenance check on one of their rescue trucks when they left to work in another section of the department. He later returned to find fire and smoke stemming from the truck after hearing a disturbance from the bay area.
CONSTANTINE, MI

