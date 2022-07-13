These 7 last-chance SteelSeries Prime Day deals are huge steals

Amazon Prime Day is nearly over but you still have time to grab some amazing deals on various SteelSeries gaming accessories. Despite how popular these items are, they're still in stock, so act fast.

Its excellent Stratus Duo controller has been discounted to $39 on Amazon today, and it's the perfect companion for gaming on your Android phone. Elsewhere on the site, you can find its Aerox 9 wireless mouse for 40% off , dropping from $149 all the way down to $89. And those in the market for other accessories like headsets or keyboards will likely find something to their taste, too.

We've rounded up the seven best last-minute SteelSeries deals that you don't want to miss.

Next-level gaming

SteelSeries Stratus Duo: $59 $39 at Amazon

The Stratus Duo controller pairs perfectly with PC and Android phones, making it a versatile tool for your gaming habits. If you'd rather not get a hybrid controller design like the Razer Kishi, this is another great option to have on hand. View Deal

SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Keyboard: $99 $69 at Amazon

You don't understand how much a good gaming keyboard can change your experience until you try one out. Trust me, some keyboards are much better than others, and the Apex 5 sports an OLED smart display along with RGB lighting red linear switch keys. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Headset: $179 $113 at Amazon

With high-fidelity audio and a premium build, you can't go wrong with the Arctis Pro headset. It's 37% off right now and is easily one of the best headsets in the business for PC gaming, delivering superb sound and staying comfortable after long use. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+: $149 $134 at Amazon

It's not as steep of a discount as some other devices, but the Arctis 7P+ is truly the best headset there is for PS5. It features 30 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Tempest 3D Audio support, and it feels like a cloud is sitting on your head. View Deal

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Mouse: $149 $89 at Amazon

Remember how I said a good keyboard can change your gaming experience? The same can be said for a good mouse. The Aerox 9 boasts 18 programmable buttons, 180 hours of battery life, an ultra lightweight design, and precision performance in a small package. It also happens to be 40% off. View Deal

SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse: $29 $17 at Amazon

If the Aerox 9 seems like overkill to you, then maybe you'll be better suited with the Rival 3 gaming mouse. It's much less expensive, but it still has 6 programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and is good for up to 60 million clicks. View Deal

SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle: $79 $35 at Amazon

If you want everything in one convenient package, that's where the gaming bundle comes in. This one comes with the Rival 3 wired mouse, Apex 3 keyboard (which is water-resistant!), and washable mousepad. You really can't go wrong for $35. View Deal

You won't find deals like these until the holiday season, so it's best to grab them now while you have the chance. And if the Level Up Gaming Bundle isn't enough for you, you can also upgrade to the Premier Gaming Bundle at $89 , which includes an Arctis 1 headset, or take it a step further and snag the Ultimate Gaming Bundle for 50% off ($100) .

If you're in the market for other gaming accessory deals, you can check out our PS5 gaming accessories roundup . Prime Day is almost up, but there are still plenty of deals over on our live blog to consider.

