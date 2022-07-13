ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

These 7 last-chance SteelSeries Prime Day deals are huge steals

By Jennifer Locke
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

Amazon Prime Day is nearly over but you still have time to grab some amazing deals on various SteelSeries gaming accessories. Despite how popular these items are, they're still in stock, so act fast.

Its excellent Stratus Duo controller has been discounted to $39 on Amazon today, and it's the perfect companion for gaming on your Android phone. Elsewhere on the site, you can find its Aerox 9 wireless mouse for 40% off , dropping from $149 all the way down to $89. And those in the market for other accessories like headsets or keyboards will likely find something to their taste, too.

We've rounded up the seven best last-minute SteelSeries deals that you don't want to miss.

Next-level gaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4y3f_0gekmbjq00

SteelSeries Stratus Duo: $59 $39 at Amazon

The Stratus Duo controller pairs perfectly with PC and Android phones, making it a versatile tool for your gaming habits. If you'd rather not get a hybrid controller design like the Razer Kishi, this is another great option to have on hand. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30s2qG_0gekmbjq00

SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Keyboard: $99 $69 at Amazon

You don't understand how much a good gaming keyboard can change your experience until you try one out. Trust me, some keyboards are much better than others, and the Apex 5 sports an OLED smart display along with RGB lighting red linear switch keys. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqOPZ_0gekmbjq00

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Headset: $179 $113 at Amazon

With high-fidelity audio and a premium build, you can't go wrong with the Arctis Pro headset. It's 37% off right now and is easily one of the best headsets in the business for PC gaming, delivering superb sound and staying comfortable after long use. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wixkl_0gekmbjq00

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+: $149 $134 at Amazon

It's not as steep of a discount as some other devices, but the Arctis 7P+ is truly the best headset there is for PS5. It features 30 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Tempest 3D Audio support, and it feels like a cloud is sitting on your head. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9Zu8_0gekmbjq00

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Mouse: $149 $89 at Amazon

Remember how I said a good keyboard can change your gaming experience? The same can be said for a good mouse. The Aerox 9 boasts 18 programmable buttons, 180 hours of battery life, an ultra lightweight design, and precision performance in a small package. It also happens to be 40% off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9ed2_0gekmbjq00

SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse: $29 $17 at Amazon

If the Aerox 9 seems like overkill to you, then maybe you'll be better suited with the Rival 3 gaming mouse. It's much less expensive, but it still has 6 programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and is good for up to 60 million clicks. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBXhl_0gekmbjq00

SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle: $79 $35 at Amazon

If you want everything in one convenient package, that's where the gaming bundle comes in. This one comes with the Rival 3 wired mouse, Apex 3 keyboard (which is water-resistant!), and washable mousepad. You really can't go wrong for $35. View Deal

You won't find deals like these until the holiday season, so it's best to grab them now while you have the chance. And if the Level Up Gaming Bundle isn't enough for you, you can also upgrade to the Premier Gaming Bundle at $89 , which includes an Arctis 1 headset, or take it a step further and snag the Ultimate Gaming Bundle for 50% off ($100) .

If you're in the market for other gaming accessory deals, you can check out our PS5 gaming accessories roundup . Prime Day is almost up, but there are still plenty of deals over on our live blog to consider.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Walmart's epic Prime Day 2022 rival sale is still going strong: Shop the 50+ best deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, and Walmart's clapping back with its own Prime Day 2022 sale, with deals that are truly worth shopping. As they have in previous years, Walmart's spring event kicked off over the weekend and it'll run through July 14th, with some deals lasting longer. After surges in demand, retailers have found themselves with massive amounts of overstock — which means deeper discounts for you. “Even retailers that have been notorious for never doing big sales are offering discounts because they have so much inventory that they need to clear out,” Rakuten’s Retail & Shopping Expert, Kristen Gall, tells Yahoo Life. “So it’s a consumer’s market this year.” Ready to score some serious deals? Don't miss these.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can’t afford to miss at Walmart today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to roll out, but before the retailer officially launches its annual shopping event, competitors like Walmart are trying to draw attention to themselves with their own discounts for all kinds of products. It’s highly recommended that you look around, because there’s a chance that what you’re planning to buy from Amazon on Prime Day is already cheaper elsewhere.
SHOPPING
The Verge

The best anti-Prime Day deals happening at Walmart

We’re in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, and yet some of the best Prime Day deals to be had aren’t on Amazon’s site at all. While Best Buy is calling its sales “Black Friday in July” — which makes even less sense than calling a two-day event Prime Day, singular — Walmart is running deals of its own. It’s commonplace to see Walmart and the others matching many of the deals Amazon throws out there, as well as promoting some unique ones of its own.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelseries Stratus Duo#Design#Headsets#Video Game#Steelseries#The Razer Kishi#Rgb#Red Linear
Business Insider

Target's rival Amazon Prime Day sale, 'Deal Days,' ends today — here are the 27 best deals still available, including Apple, Dyson, and Ninja products

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Target's Deal Days — the retailer's rival Amazon Prime Day sales event which is all online and lasts for three days — is going on for a few more hours and ends at midnight tonight. Right now, we're still seeing impressive discounts on KitchenAid stand mixers, Dyson vacuums, and more.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Central

Here are 7 of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals that are still live

You might be surprised, but a slew of Prime Day deals are still available so you can save some cash. There's everything from smartphone deals to Fire TV deals and everywhere in between, including Chromebooks. Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new Chromebook at a discount, considering that you can get some of your back-to-school shopping out of the way now, as opposed to procrastinating and missing out.
COMPUTERS
TODAY.com

Amazon Prime Day: Live updates on everything to shop now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Prime Day Laptop Deals Are Here and Selling Fast

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is like Christmas in the summer for online shoppers, and this year, the best Prime Day laptop deals have us in a very merry mood indeed. There are more than 100,000 deals to shop during Prime Day, but we recommend making big purchases such as computers and appliances during this annual shopping event. That’s because you can save big on your favorite tech products, including the best laptops, during Prime Day. For the next two days, you can save hundreds of dollars on the laptop you’ve been eyeing. The best laptop...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

"Gaming" SD Cards, are they worth looking into?

Do "gaming" SD Cards make a difference and are they worth looking into?. I'm inferring that 'Gaming' cards are faster and may have better durability...typically good. Right? However, many newer Android phones don't take an SD card any longer. If it's an older phone I don't know how much benefit you'd get from a faster SD card as the phone's hardware may not be able to benefit from the faster SD storage. A newer phone that allows SD storage might see some benefit but I have a feeling it'd be minimal. My 2 cents.
COMPUTERS
CNET

On Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE Is Just the Right Price

Amazon Prime Day has changed my opinion on the Galaxy S21 FE -- at least for now. Samsung's middle-tier phone has a lot going for it, but the Galaxy S21 FE also feels overpriced at its usual price of $700. Now, Amazon is selling it for $490 on Prime Day, a price that finally sets it apart from the Galaxy S22 lineup in a meaningful way.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Prime Day 2022 sees Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 fall to crazy low $159

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best mid-range tablets you can get. If you're in the market for an affordable tablet, this deal is right up your alley. Thanks to Prime Day 2022, the Galaxy Tab A8 has dropped to $159 (opens in new tab). Normally, it retails for $229, so you're saving a nifty $70. This is the Galaxy Tab A8's lowest price ever and one of the best Prime Day tablet deals around. Don't miss out.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

The best kids’ tablet we’ve ever tested is $80 off for Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of. Here at Reviewed, we've been tracking the best sales on everything from televisions and furniture to men's clothing. But if you're looking for something to entertain your kids with on those long flights or boring summer afternoons, you're in luck: the Amazon Fire HD Kids tablet is on sale for $119.99, a 40% discount from its original $199.99 price.
SHOPPING
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy