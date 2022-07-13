ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA warns of potential Salmonella poisoning after dog treat recall

By Kylie Gessner
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warning from the FDA says certain dog treats from Stormberg Foods are being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. The affected treats include Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips...

www.wfmj.com

