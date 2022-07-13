ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise college honors Eichners with major scholarship

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
Ottawa University announced the establishment of the Kevin and Marylin Eichner Scholarship on June 30, in honor of the transformative impact the Eichners have had on the university.

The scholarship, a $3 million endowed fund, will support undergraduates at both the Ottawa, Kansas, and Surprise residential campuses.

“Kevin and Marylin have been the face of Ottawa University for many years,” said Dr. Bill Tsutsui, OU president and CEO. “Kevin’s leadership and vision as president and chancellor from 2008 to 2021 and Marylin’s warmth and commitment to the OU community as First Lady laid the groundwork for the university’s ongoing growth and dynamism.”

The Kevin and Marylin Eichner Scholarship will support students of promise with demonstrated financial need. In addition to the newly endowed scholarship, the original building at Ottawa University Arizona, Founders Hall, will be renamed the Kevin and Marylin Eichner Hall.

The OUAZ campus was a vision of Eichner’s early in his tenure at OU and through his leadership and persistence, the successful second residential campus opened in 2017. A ceremonial rededication of the building will take place in early October.

Leadership gifts to the Eichner Scholarship were made by OU graduates Jim (1957) and Jeanne (1956) O’Dell, Jeff Hull (1988), Hank Scherich (1960), and John (1979) and Marny Sherman.

Other major gifts were provided by Tim (1980) and Karla (1979) Dye, Kevin (1973) and Marylin (2000) Eichner, Ron and Peggy Guziak, Michael (1968) and Martha (1968) Hetrick, and Anne Mills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9Km_0gekllbJ00

Dozens of additional donors — alumni, current and former Board of Trustees and Chancellor’s Advisory Council members, faculty and staff — have also made meaningful contributions towards the endowment.

“The creation of this scholarship not only celebrates the legacy of the Eichners, but also represents a historic investment in the long-term future of the University,” Tsutsui said. “The Eichner Scholarship, along with the many other sources of financial support available to our students, underlines Ottawa University’s commitment to keeping our life-changing education affordable and accessible to all. Generations of Ottawa students will benefit from the generosity of the donors to this scholarship.”

The scholarship is the largest endowed fund in the university’s history and will increase the university’s endowment by more than 15%.

While June 30 marked Kevin’s last day as chancellor emeritus, his involvement in the OU community will continue for years to come as he was voted a life trustee during the university’s June board of trustees meeting.

Founded in 1865, Ottawa University prepares professional and liberal arts graduates for lifetimes of personal significance, vocational fulfillment and service to God and humanity as a Christ-inspired community of grace and open inquiry.

Ottawa University serves more than 4,500 students through its residential campuses in Ottawa, Kansas, and Surprise, and adult campuses in Overland Park, Kansas; Surprise; Brookfield, Wisconsin; and online.

