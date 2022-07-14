ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Wealthy US dentist killed wife for $5m insurance on Zambia safari where they’d gone to kill a leopard, court hears

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 5 days ago

A Pennsylvania dentist killed his wife for a $5m insurance payout on an African safari they had gone on to kill a leopard, a court heard.

Prosecutors say that Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph murdered Bianca Rudolph at a remote cabin in Zambia and later exclaimed to his longtime lover “I killed my f***ing wife for you.”

A court in Colorado heard that Mr Rudolph blurted out the alleged confession to his girlfriend Lori Milliron at a steakhouse in Phoenix, Arizona after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his late wife’s death.

“He killed his wife for her,” Assistant US Attorney Bishop Grewell said in the Denver courtroom as he pointed at Ms Milliron.

Mr Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty. Ms Milliron is charged with lying to a grand jury and being an accessory after the fact.

Mr Rudolph has always denied being responsible for his wife’s 2016 death and told authorities in Zambia that he was in the bathroom when his wife shot herself as she packed away a shotgun as the couple prepared to return to the US.

The trial is taking place in Colorado because that is where the insurance payments were made.

“They’ve chosen speculation over science. They’ve chosen fiction over fact,” said Mr Rudolph’s lawyer, David Markus, during his opening statement.

The attorney said that the shooting took place at 5am as staff were coming in and out of the cabin to serve the couple breakfast.

He told the jury that lodge workers found Mr Rudolph in shock and distress after the shooting and argued that his wife had accidentally dropped the weapon causing it to discharge.

Authorities in Zambia ruled it an accident after a two-day investigation and insurance investigators also later reached the same conclusion, he added.

The jury was told by Mr Markus that his alleged admission of guilt in Phoenix had been heard incorrectly by a witness and that he had actually said, “They’re saying I killed my f***ing wife for you.”

Mr Rudolph met his wife at the University of Pittsburgh and the couple married in 1982.

The couple, who had two children, visited Kafue National Park in 2016 so Bianca could try and achieve her goal of shooting a leopard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 26

Louise Reeves
5d ago

This happens more and more and it’s deplorable what the evil of money will cause a person to do. May she Rest In Peace.

Reply
9
Buddy Harris
5d ago

He would have got away with it if he didn’t collect the insurance. Feds don’t care about the murder because that happened outside the states, the insurance got him

Reply
5
Mesince73
5d ago

Big difference between doing good, rich, wealthy,etc. No man that’s wealthy kills someone for any amount of money. Risking being caught and losing everything, including his wealth??

Reply
3
 

TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
Law & Crime

Oklahoma Mom Charged with Murdering Newborn Son by ‘Cutting the Baby’s Throat Shortly After His Birth’: Police

A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
