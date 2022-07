As a child of the ’80s and ’90s, I grew up believing that climate change was a problem we could recycle our way out of. By putting our glass, cardboard, metals and plastics in the right recycling bins, we would save the whales, clean the oceans and keep all the ducks from getting tangled up in six-pack rings. Fast-forward to today (or heck, even 15 years ago), and it’s glaringly obvious just how untrue that idea of sustainable living is, especially when it comes to plastic.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO