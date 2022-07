MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — One man was killed in a crash Thursday on I-75 northbound in Monroe County, Michigan, just south of the village of South Rockwood. Boyd Burton, 71, was driving on the interstate north of Ready Road when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries suffered in the crash.

