Flagstaff, AZ

Plea deal struck in Pipeline Fire area arrest

By Michel Marizco Updated: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 - 3:36pm
Fronteras Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man accused of starting a fire yards away from where the Pipeline Fire exploded in the San Francisco Peaks above Flagstaff last month pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge Wednesday. Matthew Riser faced three misdemeanor...

fronterasdesk.org

Comments / 3

Barbara Schibi
3d ago

He should have faced jail time for what he did that affected so many people and property - this federal judge should be fired.

Reply
3
