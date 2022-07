New York City dealmarkers came out of the Fourth of July weekend and drove another busy week of mid-market investment sales to open up the second half of 2022. Eleven deals for commercial properties between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Four each were in Manhattan and Brooklyn, while two were in Queens and one was in the Bronx. Below are more details on each transaction:

