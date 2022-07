Baby Yoda is near and dear to our hearts–and if not, the Child should be. But not everyone is enamored with the impossibly cute, wide-eared creature as we are. Gremlins director Joe Dante thinks Baby Yoda, introduced in the first season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, is “completely stolen” and an “out-and-out copied” from Gizmo, the fuzzy little Mogwai of his two Gremlins films, the 1984 horror comedy Gremlins and the 1990 sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

