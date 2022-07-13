The Gray Man’s Regé-Jean Page Hypes Up The Netflix Movie’s Violence

(Image credit: Paul Abell/Netflix)

From the premiere of the explosive The Gray Man trailer, moviegoers knew they were in for nonstop high-octane action as Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling battle it out as rivals Lloyd Hansen and Court Gentry, respectively. Of course, Regé-Jean Page didn’t go unnoticed either in the trailer. The chaos in the clip was vastly different from the steamy romantic scenes between Simon Basett and Daphne Bridgerton on Bridgerton, and Page wouldn’t have it any other way. And The Gray Man actor recently hyped up the Netflix movie’s violence.

The Bridgerton alum has gone all in when it comes to action movies as his name continues to float around the James Bond conversation. While it appears Page doesn’t get his hands dirty in the Evans-Gosling competition, he’s all about the guns, explosions, and stunts that come with a spy-oriented movie. According to We Got This Covered, the British actor was already hyping the Russo brother-helmed film by comparing it to the Bond and Jason Bourne film series.

There is no limit to the scope of this film. It’s a global travel adventure, but with spies, explosions, guns, falling out of airplanes—there’s nothing that isn’t in this movie. It has this ‘How is this dude still on his feet?’ factor and it has that suave suits and sophistication Bond factor. It has that hyper-real, hyper-violent Bourne factor. It just smushes it all in and makes something tastier all together thanks to the marriage of all those elements.

Page served as the perfect hype man for the Netflix action film. While The Gray Man will carve out its lane, drawing elements from Bond and Bourne is a fantastic way to build a spy thriller. Drawing from those two successful franchises could bode well for the Netflix movie if the streamer wants to build a franchise. Leading man Ryan Gosling is already open to the possibility of The Gray Man 2 with Court Gentry elevating in status.

After No Time to Die dropped in 2021, viewers have been looking for the next spy flick to get behind. Fast-paced action and great thrills have been moviegoers’ forte as seen in the successes of Dr. Strange 2, Top Gun, and Thor: Love and Thunder. According to those who’ve seen The Gray Man, the film is a fun and high-octane spy flick viewers have been waiting for.

While viewers wait to see how well the spy movie will do, Page has already moved on to another Russo brothers project. He will star in and serve as an executive producer of an untitled heist film. But the Bridgerton breakout star will also star in a live-action adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant. The film is set to arrive in theaters in March 2023.

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see Regé-Jean Page and co. in action as The Gray Man arrives on Netflix on July 22. Hopefully, it will follow in the footsteps of other action flicks Red Notice and Extraction to become another hit for the streamer. You can check out those films along with the best movies on Netflix. Check out our 2022 movie schedule to see what other action films are dropping this year.

A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).