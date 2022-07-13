ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gray Man’s Regé-Jean Page Hypes Up The Netflix Movie’s Violence

By Adreon Patterson
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Paul Abell/Netflix)

From the premiere of the explosive The Gray Man trailer, moviegoers knew they were in for nonstop high-octane action as Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling battle it out as rivals Lloyd Hansen and Court Gentry, respectively. Of course, Regé-Jean Page didn’t go unnoticed either in the trailer. The chaos in the clip was vastly different from the steamy romantic scenes between Simon Basett and Daphne Bridgerton on Bridgerton, and Page wouldn’t have it any other way. And The Gray Man actor recently hyped up the Netflix movie’s violence.

The Bridgerton alum has gone all in when it comes to action movies as his name continues to float around the James Bond conversation. While it appears Page doesn’t get his hands dirty in the Evans-Gosling competition, he’s all about the guns, explosions, and stunts that come with a spy-oriented movie. According to We Got This Covered, the British actor was already hyping the Russo brother-helmed film by comparing it to the Bond and Jason Bourne film series.

There is no limit to the scope of this film. It’s a global travel adventure, but with spies, explosions, guns, falling out of airplanes—there’s nothing that isn’t in this movie. It has this ‘How is this dude still on his feet?’ factor and it has that suave suits and sophistication Bond factor. It has that hyper-real, hyper-violent Bourne factor. It just smushes it all in and makes something tastier all together thanks to the marriage of all those elements.

Page served as the perfect hype man for the Netflix action film. While The Gray Man will carve out its lane, drawing elements from Bond and Bourne is a fantastic way to build a spy thriller. Drawing from those two successful franchises could bode well for the Netflix movie if the streamer wants to build a franchise. Leading man Ryan Gosling is already open to the possibility of The Gray Man 2 with Court Gentry elevating in status.

After No Time to Die dropped in 2021, viewers have been looking for the next spy flick to get behind. Fast-paced action and great thrills have been moviegoers’ forte as seen in the successes of Dr. Strange 2, Top Gun, and Thor: Love and Thunder. According to those who’ve seen The Gray Man, the film is a fun and high-octane spy flick viewers have been waiting for.

While viewers wait to see how well the spy movie will do, Page has already moved on to another Russo brothers project. He will star in and serve as an executive producer of an untitled heist film. But the Bridgerton breakout star will also star in a live-action adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant. The film is set to arrive in theaters in March 2023.

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see Regé-Jean Page and co. in action as The Gray Man arrives on Netflix on July 22. Hopefully, it will follow in the footsteps of other action flicks Red Notice and Extraction to become another hit for the streamer. You can check out those films along with the best movies on Netflix. Check out our 2022 movie schedule to see what other action films are dropping this year.

A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Adaptation Of The Bestselling Book

Delia Owens took the literary world by storm with her 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, and it was little surprise when the film got picked up to be adapted as a movie. Reese Witherspoon is a producer on the upcoming mystery drama after selecting the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, and now audiences are about to see the struggles of Marsh Girl Kya play out on the big screen. Where the Crawdads Sing has screened for critics ahead of its July 22 release, and the reviews are in.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
