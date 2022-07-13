ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Paige’s Kitchen: Belgian Endive

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The perfect appetizer with wine and cheese or as a light dinner! The flavor profile is rich and creamy with a bite of full flavor while being easy. The Belgian Endive is perfect to hold the blue cheese and cream cheese....

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Kids enjoy food and games at Summer Fest

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of kids had an opportunity to enjoy summer games and food. Games like cornhole, bowling and a dinosaur dig were at the summer kids fest at the Lake City Columbia County Historical Museum. The event was for families to enjoy the last weeks of...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 7/15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked about weekend events, giveaways, and some positive news for Mr. Bob. Here is what you missed in our talkback with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Ghost Pepper, Pip, Sage, and Leslie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is a kitty that is sure to add a little spice to your life Ghost Pepper. This affectionate goofball is ready to find a playmate or a good cuddle buddy.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Lifestyle
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Missy, Sprout, and Bruce

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very silly Missy. This pup loves anything that has to do with water and is ready to splash around with a new best friend.
MARION COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
WCJB

Melrose Park Elementary will hold Summer Nights

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will host Summer Nights on Friday. The event is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and it is located at Melrose Park Elementary. They will have fun activities like cornhole and also have kid-friendly music. There will be free...
LAKE CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
WCJB

Florida Teacher of the Year crowned

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s teacher of the year is from Clay County. The winner was Melissa Matz of Lakeside Middle School in Orange Park. Also nominated was Gilchrist County Teacher of the Year Brooke Whittington who was one of the four runners-up. Whittington teaches 4th grade at Bell...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ronald McDonald House of NCFL starts their Capital Campaign to expand facilities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is celebrating 40 years of operation.  Sherry Houston let us know how you can help continue to keep families close. RMHNCF has  87 families who are currently on their waiting list and they have been on the waitlist since the middle of May. They are moving to another location so that they can expand their capacity. They will be building 50 suites for families. A room will have 2 beds right next to each other, there will be a little seating area, then you will walk into another room with two beds, a full bath, 2 TVs, something that is more conducive to having more family members together. They hired walker architects and they have designed the renovations of this building and it’s just one block away from their current house. The goal is to raise $5 Million. They raised $1.1 Million so far and plan on renovating this new location beginning at the end of this year. Then they will be able to continue to add money to the coffers. The goal is to have that $5 Million in donations completed by January of 2024. So the building currently has 47 rooms. This will create 50 suites, adding an additional 19 rooms for their families. They will have a larger courtyard area and a much larger living room area. They’ll have a huge dining room where they can seat approximately 100 families. They have discussed having a visiting chef program, where people can come into the house and meet the families. The visiting chef program will have its own dedicated kitchen. When the sweets and treats aren’t being used and the visiting chef isn’t being used, the families will be able to cook for themselves and spend time together.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala’s Classic Mile Training Park Center listed for sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The famous Classic Mile Park Training Center in Ocala is on the market for $37 million. A realtor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed the listing. The real estate agency says it’s the largest equestrian property listed in Florida. It has more than 700...
OCALA, FL
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Blue Cheese#Endive#Balsamic Vinegar#Food Drink#Belgian#Pear#Core#Wcjb
wanderwisdom.com

10 Disadvantages of Living in Gainesville, Florida

Paul first visited Gainesville, Florida, in 2007. Three years later he relocated to the city and has been living there ever since. I've lived in Gainesville for over 11 years, and before that I was a regular visitor to the city. Overall, I do generally enjoy living here. The University of Florida ensures that there are plenty of young and highly-educated people around to provide the city with a sense of vibrancy. There is lots to see and do for a place of its moderate size.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hampton family needs help making home wheelchair accessible

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One mother of three is finally getting help making her home in Hampton wheelchair accessible after doing something that felt uncomfortable, asking for help. Natalie Jacobsen has lived in her home in Hampton for four years. She had troubled getting it accommodated to her needs. Jacobsen...
HAMPTON, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market. Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has...
LADY LAKE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCJB

Residents upset with Yes! Communities property management

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tenants living at a mobile home park in North Central Florida are in an uproar over living conditions. Residents living at the Hidden Oaks mobile park said they informed management about mold, roaches, and security deposits not being returned in a timely manner, plus more. Hidden...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy