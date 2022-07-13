ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Hidden gems of Prime Day

By Sian Babish, BestReviews Staff via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRFPj_0gekdXuL00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best hidden gems of Prime Day?

There are countless deals for Prime Day , and many people are on the hunt for hidden gems. Otherwise known as under-the-radar finds, these products gain popularity quickly and sell out just as fast. From budget-priced appliances to TikTok-famous products, hidden gems like these are proving to be the most coveted items of Prime Day.

Some of the top hidden gems we’ve uncovered so far include Nespresso machines , Roombas and premium beauty products . And based on our most recent research, we’re finding that trendy gym accessories and hydroponic gardens are emerging as popular picks as well.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with prices this low — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date. We organized these hidden gem Prime Day deals roundup by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Trending hidden gems from Fitbit and Echo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuhbG_0gekdXuL00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 : 34% off

Keep track of fitness metrics to keep an eye on your overall health. This Samsung smartwatch includes an ECG monitor, fitness, running and sleep tracking. It even comes with GPS Fall Detection for more adventurous fitness fanatics. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEazP_0gekdXuL00

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Navihawk Diver Watch : 30% off

The sporty Citizen Eco-Drive watch is a versatile design that lends itself to everyday wear. It has a rugged design with a stainless steel strap and watch case, and water resistance up to 200 meters. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zS7qd_0gekdXuL00

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker : 22% off

Take the hard work out of hard-boiled eggs with this two-tier rapid egg cooker. No matter how you like your eggs, whether hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached or scrambled, this essential appliance has you covered. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGmfe_0gekdXuL00

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service : $98.99 off

If you ever wondered about your ancestry, now is the time to invest in this genetic DNA test. The testing kit is easy to use, and within a few weeks, you’ll discover more about your family history and health predispositions. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05q3gm_0gekdXuL00

Amazon Echo Frames : 60% off

These glasses let you enjoy your favorite tunes anywhere with open-ear audio and built-in speakers. Their Auto-Volume automatically adjusts the music volume based on the noise level of your environment. They are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, and they are lightweight and comfortable to wear all day. SHOP NOW

7 discounts that caught our eye

Photo printers, dash cams and other deals on electronics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0GEy_0gekdXuL00

HP Sprocket Select Instant Photo Printer : 50% off

Capture and save memories with this wireless mini printer that instantly prints 2-by-3-inch photos. The companion HP Sprocket app lets you customize images with frames, stickers and text before printing. Zink sticky-backed photo paper is included to create stickers of your photos and doodles. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gQZB_0gekdXuL00

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam : 32% off

If you’re looking for a dash cam, this discreet Rove model has a 150-degree field of view and captures footage in 2160p. The built-in Wi-Fi allows you to record and download incidents on the Rove app, and it’s activated and locked when incidents or collisions occur. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6TDB_0gekdXuL00

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Tablet : 50% off

This kids’ tablet comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ that unlocks access to apps, games, books and other educational content. It has a user-friendly interface that kids as young as three years old can use. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCvsq_0gekdXuL00

Kasa Smart Light Switch : 35% off

The Kasa Smart Light Switch is an easy, affordable upgrade to home and office lighting setups. It doesn’t take more than a few minutes to install, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2943Hh_0gekdXuL00

Bose SoundLink Color II : 39% off

Ideal for indoor and outdoor listening, the Bose SoundLink Color II has a water-resistant design and a soft-touch silicone exterior for portability. The Bluetooth speaker delivers brilliant, true-to-life sound and offers up to eight hours of listening time on a full charge. You can also take calls with a range of up to 30 feet. SHOP NOW

8 discounts that caught our eye

Home and garden essentials from Calphalon and Greenworks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bbfu_0gekdXuL00

Calphalon Signature Hard Anodized Dutch Oven : 34% off

Lauded as a kitchen essential, this versatile Dutch oven is typically used for making soups, sauces and stews. It boasts superior heat distribution and has cool-to-touch handles so you don’t burn yourself. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJv83_0gekdXuL00

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer Oven Combo : 29% off

This handy combo air fryer enables you to air fry, broil, roast and reheat. It’s small and compact to save counter space and comes with pre-set, customizable cooking programs for your convenience. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgNM0_0gekdXuL00

Greenworks Cordless Electric Lawn Mower : 34% off

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly mower, this Greenworks model comes with a rechargeable 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of runtime. It’s lightweight and user-friendly, making it a popular investment for first-time homeowners. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usiV2_0gekdXuL00

Worx Electric Lawn Edger & Trimmer : 46% off

Instead of spending big bucks on landscaping, invest in this Worx trimmer to tidy up edges around the driveway, hardscaping or garden. The powerful motor spins at 4,700 revolutions per minute — an efficient feature that virtually slices time off garden work. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyoFj_0gekdXuL00

Ninja 1000-Watt Professional Blender : 30% off

This popular Ninja blender makes smoothies, shakes and soups, and because it crushes ice, it’s ideal for making frozen beverages. The jumbo 72-ounce jug can whip up large batches and serve several guests at once. SHOP NOW

7 discounts that caught our eye

Deals on NYX, Conair and other beauty brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvuim_0gekdXuL00

NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Concealer Serum : 30% off

A perennial favorite, this medium-coverage concealer is available in a wide variety of shades, so you can get a near-perfect color match. It can be used on other parts of the face and body and provides noncakey, 24-hour moisturizing coverage. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4vTO_0gekdXuL00

Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer : 37% off

Add volume with the diffuser attachment or get precision styling with ease with the concentrator nozzle. This hair dryer is versatile and powerful, but compact and easy to store and carry for travel. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnI5Q_0gekdXuL00

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo : 30% off

Fill in your brows with this best-selling brow powder, which comes as a duo so you can create ombre looks. The powder has a natural-looking texture and is highly pigmented, making it suitable for everyday wear. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2K2D_0gekdXuL00

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer : 30% off

Soothe and hydrate parched skin with this lightweight Peter Thomas Roth SPF facial moisturizer. It is infused with hyaluronic acid and locks in moisture for up to 72 hours, even after cleansing. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rMEu_0gekdXuL00

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen : 30% off

Maximize sun protection on your face with this water-based sunscreen, a top choice for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. The formula moisturizes while it protects, absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a white cast. SHOP NOW

7 discounts that caught our eye

Toys and games from Playskool and Barbie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvvTq_0gekdXuL00

Playskool Step Start Walk n’ Ride Toy : 38% off

Kids who are ready to start walking can practice their steps with this two-in-one toy. It also has plenty of onboard activities that keep little hands busy, such as knobs, buttons, spinners, levers and rollers. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tSe9_0gekdXuL00

VTech Smart Shots Sports Center : 30% off

This interactive sports center lets toddlers learn soccer and basketball basics and even has an LED scoreboard. The play center also has buttons and shapes that produce sport-inspired sounds and phrases. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwlE5_0gekdXuL00

Disney Frozen 2 Frozen Doll Set : 47% off

Kids can play for hours with their favorite Frozen characters with this five-piece doll set. Each character in the set also comes with three outfit changes so kids can recreate their favorite parts of the movie. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWcTy_0gekdXuL00

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy For Playstation 5 : 58% off

Play as Star-Lord, and lead the Guardians of the Galaxy through countless adventures against unruly villains. The popular game earns high marks for its thrilling challenges and classic Star-Lord humor. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6Te3_0gekdXuL00

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Preschool Game : 38% off

This popular board game is full of puzzles and challenges to get the brain thinking. It’s ideal for preschool kids to boost their matching and language skills, so you can get their reading ability off to a good head start. SHOP NOW

6 discounts that caught our eye

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Gems#Fitness#Amazon Prime Day#Frozen Yogurt#Wireless Security Camera#Bestreviews#Tiktok#Nespresso#Roombas#Fitbit#Echo Samsung Galaxy Watch#Samsung#Ecg#Gps Fall Detection
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

You won't believe these sales! 22 Prime Day deals under $25 to shop now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Crack Down on Dress Code (Blame TikTok?)

While every theme park visit offers numerous delights, one of the ones fans seem to have a true affinity for is dressing up. It's typical for Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parkgoers, for instance, to arrive wearing headbands with sequined Mickey or Minnie ears. Another popular form of self decor is to wear a lanyard, which people enjoy decorating with the park's large collection of commemorative enamel pins.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy