REDWOOD CITY -- A tiny trailer at the Sequoia Mobile Home Park in Redwood City is where Mary Whitney, her daughter and grandsons live. The space rental is $1,200 per month.Residents at the park say they are suddenly getting health and safety violations from park management. Residents at Sequoia, often one paycheck away from catastrophe are worried about what to do.Whitney and others say code enforcement violations began piling up in March, following a fire at Sequoia."The cost of living in Redwood City is ridiculous. We can't afford to live anywhere else. We're not being provided the resources. We have...

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO