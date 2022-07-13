ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinbill sweep of Nats extends Mariners’ win streak to 10

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesse Winker hit his second solo homer of the day and the Seattle Mariners won their 10th straight game, edging the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday night to sweep a doubleheader.

The Mariners have 10 consecutive wins for the first time since April 8-17, 2002. Their only longer winning streak was a 15-game run from May 23-June 8, 2001 — the last year they made the playoffs. Seattle is second in the AL West, well behind Houston but squarely in wild-card contention.

The Mariners won the opener 6-4, getting a three-run homer from Eugenio Suárez and six solid innings from Chris Flexen (6-8), who won his fourth straight start.

Winker also homered in the afternoon game, his first after serving a six-game suspension for his role in a brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on June 26.

Tommy Milone (1-1) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to win the nightcap.

All-Star Juan Soto extended his hitting streak to 15 games when he hit his second ninth-inning homer of the day, a solo blast into the upper deck in right off Paul Sewald, who escaped further trouble for his second save of the day and 12th this year.

The Nationals have lost six straight and 12 of 13 and fell to 30-60, the worst record in the majors.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (5-7) allowed two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings in the nightcap. Josiah Gray (7-6) allowed five runs in five innings in the opener.

ORIOLES 7, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a two-run double to spark a three-run first inning, Spenser Watkins and four relievers scattered six hits Baltimore won its 10th straight game.

It’s the Orioles’ longest winning streak in a single season since they won 13 in a row from Sept. 7-22, 1999. Baltimore (45-44) went over the .500 mark for the first time since April 8, 2021.

Watkins (3-1) limited the Cubs to four hits in five-plus innings.

The Cubs lost their sixth consecutive game, their longest skid since dropping 10 straight from June 4-16.

Justin Steele (3-6) allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings. He retired his final 11 batters.

ANGELS 7, ASTROS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won his sixth straight start by striking out 12 in six innings and also hit a two-run triple in the Los Angeles’ victory over Houston.

The two-way Japanese phenom improved to 9-4 and became the fifth pitcher to have at least 50 strikeouts and allow one or fewer earned runs over a five-game span since earned runs became an official statistic in 1913. The others were Chris Sale (2018), Clayton Kershaw (2014-15), R.A. Dickey (2012) and Randy Johnson (1997).

Luis Rengifo had three hits and drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded single in the sixth for the Angels, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Mike Trout sat out with back spasms.

Houston’s Cristian Javier went only 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs but had 10 strikeouts.

TWINS 4, BREWERS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader.

Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season.

Hader (0-3) walked Jorge Polanco and allowed a single to Max Kepler before Miranda’s drive.

Jhoan Duran (1-3) worked the ninth for the first win of his career, allowing one hit and a walk. Milwaukee had runners on first and second against Duran, but Jace Peterson — who homered earlier — grounded into a 3-6-3 double play.

BLUE JAYS 8, PHILLIES 2

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of two-run home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also connected and Toronto won its first game after firing manager Charlie Montoyo.

Toronto swept a two-game series against Philadelphia, taking the finale under the charge of interim manager John Schneider, who will skipper the team the rest of the season.

Ross Stripling (5-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to halt a three-start winless streak as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games for the first time since June 30 and July 1 against Tampa Bay. Toronto went 1-9 in between.

Zack Wheeler (8-5) allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings to lose for the first time since June 22 at Texas.

METS 7, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and New York beat Atlanta.

The NL East-leading Mets won two of three in the series and lead the second-place Braves by 2 1/2 games.

Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha also homered for the Mets.

Eddie Rosario had three hits, including one of Atlanta’s three homers.

Bassitt (7-6) allowed one run on five hits. Atlanta’s Charlie Morton (5-4) gave up five runs on six hits, including three homers, and three walks in five-plus innings.

YANKEES 7, REDS 6, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu capped his 34th birthday by sliding across the plate on Alexis Díaz’s second straight wild pitch in the 10th inning, and New York rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Cincinnati and stop a three-game skid.

Michael King (6-1), the seventh Yankees pitcher, escaped first-and-third, no-outs trouble in the 10th when Matt Reynolds struck out and Kyle Farmer grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

The Reds allowed five unearned runs. Díaz (2-1) threw consecutive wild pitches to Giancarlo Stanton.

New York’s Luis Severino allowed three consecutive homers in a span of four pitches in the second inning as Cincinnati built a 4-0 lead, then left with right shoulder tightness.

DODGERS 7, CARDINALS 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning and Los Angeles climbed out of a huge hole to beat St. Louis.

Los Angeles, which has won eight of nine, charged back from a 6-0 deficit with seven runs over the final three innings. The rally took unbeaten All-Star Tony Gonsolin off the hook for his first loss of the season after an ineffective start.

Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the eighth and Trea Turner’s two-run single cut it to 6-5. Max Muncy tied it in the ninth with a sacrifice fly.

Alberto, who entered in the eighth, singled to left field off reliever Giovanny Gallegos (2-4).

Craig Kimbrel (3-4) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Evan Phillips earned his second major league save and first this season.

GIANTS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending RBI single to complete San Francisco’s rally from an early 3-0 deficit.

Wilmer Flores tied the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer. Brandon Belt started the rally with a solo homer in the seventh as the Giants took two of three from Arizona and won their first series since June 17-19 at Pittsburgh.

Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks, who have lost 17 of their last 19 games at Oracle Park.

Belt hit a one-out, bases-loaded line drive to right field off D-backs closer Mark Melancon (3-8). Camilo Doval (3-4) struck out two in a scoreless ninth for the Giants.

RAYS 4, RED SOX 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan earned his 10th win and regained the major league lead in strikeouts during his final outing before the All-Star Game as Tampa Bay beat Boston.

Taylor Walls homered for the Rays, who have won five straight against the rival Red Sox.

McClanahan (10-3) struck out six and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. He increased his season total to 147 strikeouts and lowered his AL-best ERA to 1.71.

Colin Poche worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Boston’s Josh Winckowski (3-4) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings.

WHITE SOX 2, GUARDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and Chicago beat Cleveland.

Giolito (6-5) yielded an unearned run in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander is 5-1 with a 0.83 ERA in 10 starts against Cleveland since May 17, 2019.

Guardians starter Aaron Civale exited after one inning because of a sore right wrist. José Abreu and Andrew Vaughn drove in runs in the sixth inning against Sam Hentges (2-2).

Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth and earned his 18th save in 21 chances.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jon Gray allowed only a fourth-inning infield single in seven shutout innings and Texas beat Oakland.

Gray (6-4) struck out nine and walked none, winning for the fifth time in his last six starts.

Leody Taveras and Brad Miller hit two-run singles during a five-run first inning against Paul Blackburn (6-5). Corey Seager also had an RBI single for the Rangers but failed to homer, ending his streak of five consecutive games with a longball.

Skye Bolt and Ramon Laureano homered in the ninth for the Athletics. Garrett Richards was called upon for a one-out save, his first of the season.

MARLINS 5, PIRATES 4, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Aguilar hit a tying single and scored the winning run on a wild pitch as Miami rallied for three runs in the 10th inning to beat Pittsburgh.

Jon Berti hit an RBI single that trimmed Miami’s deficit to 4-3. Aguilar followed with a one-out RBI single to center field against All-Star closer David Bednar (3-3).

With the bases loaded and two out, Bednar’s first pitch to Jesús Sánchez got past catcher Jason Delay, scoring Aguilar.

Zach Pop (1-0) allowed Daniel Vogelbach’s RBI groundout and Ke’Bryan Hayes’ run-scoring single that put the Pirates ahead 4-2 in the top of the 10th.

ROCKIES 10, PADRES 6

DENVER (AP) — José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and Colorado beat San Diego.

The Rockies have won 12 of their last 13 against the Padres at Coors Field.

Sam Hilliard had three hits and scored three runs and Robert Stephenson (1-1) got the win with an inning of relief for the Rockies, who saw manager Bud Black ejected in the sixth inning.

Iglesias had an RBI single in the Rockies’ three-run fifth, a three-run homer in the sixth and drove in two more with a single in the seventh when Colorado took the lead of reliever Tayler Scott (0-1).

ROYALS 5, TIGERS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer won for the first time in over a month as Kansas City completed its first winning homestand in nearly a year.

Singer (3-3) worked six innings, allowing one run on seven hits and five walks.

Scott Barlow worked the ninth for his 15th save.

Detroit’s Tarik Skubal (6-7) allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings.

