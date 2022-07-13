ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Watch: Stunt driver jumps bridge in Florida Keys in ‘family huckster’

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdpTi_0gekbNOj00

MARATHON, Fla. — A stunt driver successfully executed a jump across a bridge in the Florida Keys, sending his 1983 Subaru GL over the gap over what used to be the bridge to Boot Key.

Travis Pastrana, 38, drove what he calls the “family huckster” over the gap in the bridge, WPLG-TV reported. Photos and video provided by toddafrank on Instagram show Pastrana’s car clearing the bridge at Boot Key Harbor in spectacular fashion.

The Marathon City Council had given Pastrana permission to attempt the jump in June, according to Keys Weekly.

Pastrana is known for his daredevil stunts, which are reminiscent of Evel Knievel’s actions on motorcycles during his heyday in the 1970s.

In 2018, Pastrana successfully guided his motorcycle over 52 crushed cars in a 143-foot jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a 192-foot jump in Las Vegas, WTVJ reported. During the same event, he sailed 149 feet over the fountains at Caesars Palace, according to the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on drug charges in Florida

MIAMI — (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Marathon, FL
Accidents
City
Marathon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Marathon, FL
Crime & Safety
WDBO

Video shows manatee borrowing child’s surfboard at Florida beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It was a close encounter of the marine kind in Florida, when a manatee decided to try out a child’s surfboard. Leesa Blais shared video of the interaction on Facebook, showing the playful encounter in the Fort Pierce Inlet. The video shows her son, Evan, on a surfboard, as a manatee swims beneath it. The manatee nudges the board, and eventually puts its flipper on top of it, effectively taking it from the child.
FORT PIERCE, FL
floridaweekly.com

Blood and buried treasure in the Florida Keys

Note: Capt. Kirk is on leave for a while. In the meantime, here’s a version of one of his classic columns from a decade ago. The gash crossed his chest and ended at his solar plexus. Blood dripped from the back of his left forearm. The homeless looking person’s wide eyes looked up at me from the lily bushes into which he fell.
KEY WEST, FL
WDBO

It’s hot out there: Squirrel seeking shade in Texas heat

SAN ANTONIO — It is so hot in Texas that even squirrels are seeking cover. San Antonio police Chief William McManus tweeted a picture of a squirrel near City Hall on Wednesday. The animal was face down and cooling off in the shade, KENS-TV reported. It was 103 degrees in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN ANTONIO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Pastrana
Person
Evel Knievel
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida airline passenger records SpaceX launch in midair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window. The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space […]
ORLANDO, FL
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Stunts#Greyhound Buses#Stunt Driver#Huckster#Accident#Subaru Gl#Wplg Tv#Boot Key Harbor#The Marathon City Council#Keys Weekly#Flfr#Cox Media Group
97X

Florida Record Broken For Most People Simultaneously Skinny Dipping

A new record has been set in Florida! On Sunday, the Treasure Coast Naturists broke the record for the most people simultaneously skinny dipping on the Treasure Coast. This year the Coast Naturists held its annual skinny-dip on July 10th at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County in an attempt to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny-dipping.
FLORIDA STATE
wgac.com

County Commissioner in Florida Pulled Over Again

I’ve done my best to warn the world. I really did. A Florida County Commissioner gets pulled over for a second time for speeding. Joe Mullins, Flagler County Commission Chairman, was caught going 92 mph in his red Ferrari. A highway patrol officer pulled him over on Interstate 95. When trying to explain the details of the citation, Mullins interrupts the officer, saying, “I run the county so I know how that works.” Read more on the story here.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Fish Company Named Among 15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Florida

FLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Fish Company, located just south of Moody Blvd in Flagler Beach, has been named one of the 15 best seafood restaurants in the state of Florida. Trips to Discover, the publication which gave it the honor, is an online travel magazine which claims monthly readership of over 1.6 million people.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy