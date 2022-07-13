Contingency Cases Can Be A Lot Like Gambling Sometimes

In this episode, I speak with Bridget Crawford and Emily Waldman, the authors of the book Menstruation Matters: Challenging the Law’s Silence on Periods. Bridget and Emily narrate how they came into the path of academia, as well as the pros and cons for other people who are considering the same path. They share where the idea for the book came from and what they found out in the course of doing their research. Bridget and Emily also talk about the role of technology surrounding pregnancy, abortion, and menstruation and what their takeaways are regarding the future of the law administration.

