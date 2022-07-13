ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Contingency Cases Can Be A Lot Like Gambling Sometimes

By Jordan Rothman
 3 days ago

Several years ago, before I started my own law firm, I was in upstate New York for a deposition with a bunch of other attorneys. The hotel where the deposition was being held was pretty close to a casino, so a few of the lawyers and I were going to hit...

Elon Musk Will Beat Twitter! WSJ Says It's Obvious... Assuming You Change Every Single Fact And Law.

Nobody seriously thinks Twitter is in trouble here. Business professor Scott Galloway went so far as to call the merger agreement “hermetically sealed, it’s so airtight.” Musk’s very capable lawyers will spend the litigation on the defensive. They might “win” to the extent they force Twitter to walk away with less than Twitter wants, but that’s not this op-ed — this op-ed asserts that Musk wins outright.
How To Change The Law On Periods According To Two Law Professors

In this episode, I speak with Bridget Crawford and Emily Waldman, the authors of the book Menstruation Matters: Challenging the Law’s Silence on Periods. Bridget and Emily narrate how they came into the path of academia, as well as the pros and cons for other people who are considering the same path. They share where the idea for the book came from and what they found out in the course of doing their research. Bridget and Emily also talk about the role of technology surrounding pregnancy, abortion, and menstruation and what their takeaways are regarding the future of the law administration.
This Law Firm Offers Bonuses To Lawyers Who Work Weekends

If you ever find yourself working on the weekend on an expedited matter and wishing that it could earn you some extra cash, then have we got the firm for you. Not only do attorneys at this firm earn bonuses for taking on weekend work, but doing client work on the weekends on a rush basis is completely optional. Attorneys at this firm can take ownership of their own work lives, and that’s pretty refreshing.
The Latest In Litigation Hotness? Pure Pettiness.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment is in the midst of some shareholder litigation, in which plaintiffs allege the merger between MSGE and MSG Networks Inc. devalued the stock value to the benefit of MSGE CEO James L. Dolan and his family. But this securities case is the mere background over the real story, which is just how petty some parties can get.
The Most Prestigious Biglaw Firm In D.C.

Hint: This firm is known best for its white collar, antitrust, and corporate work. Legal’s guide to keeping risk management manageable. The legal CRM software designed entirely by lawyers is now available to the public. See what it can offer your practice.
Many SCOTUS Friends With Ideological Interests In OT 2021

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturning 50 years of precedent protecting the right to an abortion. One hundred thirty-three amicus curiae filed friend of the Court briefs on behalf of both sides of this issue. This represents the most amicus briefs filed in one case since the Obergefell v. Hodges decision in the 2014 Term and one of the cases with the most amicus briefs filed in the history of the Court.
A Uniform Testing Scheme: A Critical Component To The Cannabis Industry’s Success

Although 37 states have legalized cannabis for medical use and 19 have done so for recreational purposes, cannabis remains illegal under federal law — while hemp and marijuana are both derived from the cannabis plant, this article strictly refers to marijuana when mentioning “cannabis.” Cannabis’s controlled status under federal law partially explains the lack of scientifically recognized standards and guidance from federal agencies on how to develop and validate analytical methods specific to cannabis products.
Morning Docket: 07.14.22

* A measure to investigate how accurate the chorus to “Killing in the Name” is narrowly passed in the house. [The Hill]. * $700 for weeds?! The only grass that should cost that much should be very potent. [Oregonlive]. * Pharmacies could be in trouble with the Feds...
PLI’s Review Of The Supreme Court’s October 2021 Term

The Supreme Court has been dominating headlines with a series of monumental decisions with implications for individual rights, state regulations, stare decisis, and more. The flurry of activity at the term’s end has included a strengthening of gun rights in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, a weakening of Miranda rights in Vega v. Tekoh, and an overruling of the abortion rights granted in the landmark Roe v. Wade case in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, among others. As the far-reaching impact of these and other decisions unfolds, practitioners should be aware of the latest developments and their implications.
CONGRESS & COURTS

