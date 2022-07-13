Contingency Cases Can Be A Lot Like Gambling Sometimes

The Supreme Court has been dominating headlines with a series of monumental decisions with implications for individual rights, state regulations, stare decisis, and more. The flurry of activity at the term’s end has included a strengthening of gun rights in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, a weakening of Miranda rights in Vega v. Tekoh, and an overruling of the abortion rights granted in the landmark Roe v. Wade case in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, among others. As the far-reaching impact of these and other decisions unfolds, practitioners should be aware of the latest developments and their implications.
Comments / 0