The New York City Council is grabbing the legislative reins once again in an attempt to get horse carriages banned in Central Park. In the saddle is Council Member Robert Holden who joined New Yorkers for Clean, Liveable and Safe Streets – better known as NYCLASS – and their animal welfare allies outside City Hall Thursday afternoon to introduce a bill that would replace horse-drawn carriages with electric ones by 2024. The drivers of these carriages would be given priority in the issuing of licenses to drive these new horseless carriages. And Holden said the measure would go a long way in combating the “miserable existence” of the horses at the helm.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO