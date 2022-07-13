ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

5 must-watch games for Denton-area football teams this fall

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40w4V6_0gekaBqE00
Buy Now Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws a pass to a receiver while being pressured by the Westlake defense at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 18 in Arlington. DRC file photo

With the start of football season just six weeks away, there is no better time to start looking forward to some of the most tantalizing games in the area.

While we won’t get the Ryan-Guyer rivalry this year, there are still several intriguing matchups around the area after the latest round of realignment. Let’s take a look at five games Denton-area football fans should be keeping an eye on this fall.

1. Guyer vs. Rockwall-Heath, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Why not get things started with a Thursday night season opener? Fresh off a run to the state championship game, the Wildcats are set to kick off their 2022 season matching up against a formidable Rockwall-Heath team.

The Hawks went 12-2 last season with their only regular-season loss coming to perennial power Southlake Carroll in nondistrict play. Guyer slots in at No. 6 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 6A preseason top 10 with several key players coming back on both sides of the ball from last year’s 14-2 squad. It all adds up to an intriguing non-district matchup on the first night of Denton-area football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjWdn_0gekaBqE00
Buy Now Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by Frisco Independence’s Cade Foster (7) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex last October. DRC file photo

2. Ryan vs. Aledo, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

A late-season district matchup between what look like two of the top 5A Division I teams in the state has all the ingredients to be one of the best games in the area this fall. Ryan moves over to District 3 this season after posting a perfect 8-0 record to top District 5 last year, while Aledo makes the jump up a division from Class 5A-D2.

DCTF’s preseason rankings have the Raiders ranked as the No. 2 team in all of 5A-D1 while the Bearcats come in at No. 3. With neither side having more than two games left after facing each other, this matchup could be pivotal in deciding the district title and crucial playoff seeding.

3. Argyle @ Lovejoy, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Heading back into non-district play, one of the more intriguing storylines in the area is Argyle moving up from 4A-DI to 5A-DII. The Eagles — ranked No. 6 in DCTF’s preseason rankings — will face an early test in their new classification as they travel to face No. 2 Lovejoy.

The Leopards went 12-2 last season, falling out of the playoffs to eventual 5A-D2 state champion South Oak Cliff. Argyle is coming off an 11-2 season and third-round playoff exit to eventual 4A-DI state champ Stephenville. It sets up to be a fascinating early test of just how quickly the Eagles can adjust to their new division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDqBr_0gekaBqE00
Buy Now Braswell’s Dylan Smith (2) returns the ball while being chased down by the Keller defense during a September 2021 game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. DRC file photo

4. Braswell vs. Guyer, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

The Bengals’ first district game in their newly upgraded stadium will bring with it a meeting between two Denton ISD foes. Guyer and Braswell have met twice since the latter’s 2016 inception with the Wildcats taking both meetings.

Coming off a second straight .500 season, the Bengals bring back their starting quarterback, starting running back and leading receiver as they look to continue their growth in a stacked district. They will look to break through for their first-ever win over Guyer after showing promise last year before turnovers derailed their chances in a 35-14 defeat.

5. Lake Dallas vs. Denton, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Another battle between Denton-area district mates, the Falcons and Broncos are set to square off on the final weekend of the regular season. The two sides are back in the same district for the first time since 2013 as Denton drops down to the 5A-DII ranks this fall to join Lake Dallas in District 3. The Falcons have won nine of the teams’ last 12 meetings as they played non-district games each of the last six years.

The Falcons beat Denton 34-28 in their season opener last year before finishing the campaign 4-6, while the Broncos are looking to rebound from a 1-9 season. Although neither side has been among the area’s cream of the crop in recent seasons, each brings back plenty of talent and a hunger for improvement, which could make this an enticing matchup.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdnonline.com

WHS alum speaks about OU’s 2022 season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Weatherford High School alum Ethan Downs was one of four players who addressed the media at AT&T Stadium Thursday in Arlington, Texas, during Big 12 Media Days. Downs, a 2020 WHS graduate was a highly-recruited defensive end who was a four-year starter at Weatherford. In his...
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney tennis phenom wins Wimbledon girls' title

Just 16 years old, McKinney resident Liv Hovde has experienced moments on the tennis courts that most her age can only dream of, already having competed on one of the sport's most coveted stages. And yet, her coach still sees so much more ahead for one of the world's top...
MCKINNEY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DUNN, JARED ANDREW; W/M; POB: FINNIC CITY AL; ADDRESS: PHOENIX AZ; OCCUPATION: MOVIE THEATER...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Aledo, TX
City
Lake Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Stephenville, TX
Denton, TX
Sports
Denton, TX
Football
CW33 NewsFix

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
WFAA

The famed ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new management

PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management. Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week. The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Violent Crime, Homelessness, And Slums: What’s Dallas Going to Do?

There’s a housing development in Dallas that some people think ought to be bulldozed. Violent crime occurs regularly, residents can’t depend on running water or air conditioning, and children are tossing a half-empty water bottle in front of the complex because they don’t have a ball or any toys. Residents are facing illegal evictions, forcing them to live in their vehicles in the parking lot of a discount store.
DALLAS, TX
lonelyplanet.com

A quick trip – but a world away – in Grapevine, Texas

© Image courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Full of historic charm and activities for all age groups, Grapevine, Texas delivers family-friendly activities along with plenty of wine, shopping, galleries, museums, theaters, a Public Art Trail, and more. Centrally located about 30 minutes from both Fort Worth and Dallas by car, it’s also a short train hop from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, making it a great stop for a weekend trip or the centerpiece of an entire vacation.
GRAPEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Teams#Falcons#Bengals#Oak Cliff#American Football#Rockwall Heath#Wildcats#Hawks
KDAF

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dallas

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

This new bar in Plano is a gamer and foodie paradise

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Gaming has quickly become the most watched sport in the world. The downfall of the sport is that games are often played alone. With that, and a mission to bring fellow gamers together, Max Zeel created Farm + Feed. Since its opening in November, gamers...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
natureworldnews.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Breaks Own Record Number of Days in 100-Degree Sweltering Heat

According to data from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has already experienced more days with temperatures above 100 degrees than in the previous three years. The region is on track to experience the most 100-degree days in a year since 2013, with the oppressive...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AC efficiency and your garden hose

The other day I was in front of a customer’s home in Flower Mound. I looked up and it appeared to be snowing. It was cottonwood trees raining down their little cotton seeds. As an AC guy my first thought is, they are getting sucked right into every AC unit in this neighborhood, forming a thin blanket on the outdoor unit and dramatically reducing the unit’s ability to cool the home.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy