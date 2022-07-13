5 must-watch games for Denton-area football teams this fall

Buy Now Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws a pass to a receiver while being pressured by the Westlake defense at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 18 in Arlington. DRC file photo

With the start of football season just six weeks away, there is no better time to start looking forward to some of the most tantalizing games in the area.

While we won’t get the Ryan-Guyer rivalry this year, there are still several intriguing matchups around the area after the latest round of realignment. Let’s take a look at five games Denton-area football fans should be keeping an eye on this fall.

1. Guyer vs. Rockwall-Heath, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Why not get things started with a Thursday night season opener? Fresh off a run to the state championship game, the Wildcats are set to kick off their 2022 season matching up against a formidable Rockwall-Heath team.

The Hawks went 12-2 last season with their only regular-season loss coming to perennial power Southlake Carroll in nondistrict play. Guyer slots in at No. 6 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 6A preseason top 10 with several key players coming back on both sides of the ball from last year’s 14-2 squad. It all adds up to an intriguing non-district matchup on the first night of Denton-area football.

Buy Now Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by Frisco Independence’s Cade Foster (7) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex last October. DRC file photo

2. Ryan vs. Aledo, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

A late-season district matchup between what look like two of the top 5A Division I teams in the state has all the ingredients to be one of the best games in the area this fall. Ryan moves over to District 3 this season after posting a perfect 8-0 record to top District 5 last year, while Aledo makes the jump up a division from Class 5A-D2.

DCTF’s preseason rankings have the Raiders ranked as the No. 2 team in all of 5A-D1 while the Bearcats come in at No. 3. With neither side having more than two games left after facing each other, this matchup could be pivotal in deciding the district title and crucial playoff seeding.

3. Argyle @ Lovejoy, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Heading back into non-district play, one of the more intriguing storylines in the area is Argyle moving up from 4A-DI to 5A-DII. The Eagles — ranked No. 6 in DCTF’s preseason rankings — will face an early test in their new classification as they travel to face No. 2 Lovejoy.

The Leopards went 12-2 last season, falling out of the playoffs to eventual 5A-D2 state champion South Oak Cliff. Argyle is coming off an 11-2 season and third-round playoff exit to eventual 4A-DI state champ Stephenville. It sets up to be a fascinating early test of just how quickly the Eagles can adjust to their new division.

Buy Now Braswell’s Dylan Smith (2) returns the ball while being chased down by the Keller defense during a September 2021 game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. DRC file photo

4. Braswell vs. Guyer, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

The Bengals’ first district game in their newly upgraded stadium will bring with it a meeting between two Denton ISD foes. Guyer and Braswell have met twice since the latter’s 2016 inception with the Wildcats taking both meetings.

Coming off a second straight .500 season, the Bengals bring back their starting quarterback, starting running back and leading receiver as they look to continue their growth in a stacked district. They will look to break through for their first-ever win over Guyer after showing promise last year before turnovers derailed their chances in a 35-14 defeat.

5. Lake Dallas vs. Denton, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Another battle between Denton-area district mates, the Falcons and Broncos are set to square off on the final weekend of the regular season. The two sides are back in the same district for the first time since 2013 as Denton drops down to the 5A-DII ranks this fall to join Lake Dallas in District 3. The Falcons have won nine of the teams’ last 12 meetings as they played non-district games each of the last six years.

The Falcons beat Denton 34-28 in their season opener last year before finishing the campaign 4-6, while the Broncos are looking to rebound from a 1-9 season. Although neither side has been among the area’s cream of the crop in recent seasons, each brings back plenty of talent and a hunger for improvement, which could make this an enticing matchup.