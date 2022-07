BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Virginia) issued a statement following the major flooding in Buchanan County. Here is the statement:. “I am committed to helping the people afflicted by flooding in Buchanan County recover. My office and I have been monitoring the aftermath of this disaster. While in Washington for votes, I have spoken with Governor Youngkin about the situation, and I have staff at the scene. I will continue to advocate for a response that meets the needs of the area. My heart is with the people of the County and the first responders on the ground.”

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO