During the past few years, apparel options for on-course wear have shifted to align more with trends in the fashion industry, giving golfers the ability to match their golf style with their day-to-day style. The latest initiative is the collaboration between Taylormade and Kith, which brought an expansive collection of golf clothes, accessories, and clubs. The line predictably sold out almost in its entirety within hours of being released—another trend in streetwear that is becoming increasingly more common in golf.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO