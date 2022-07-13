ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Are used car prices still up in Houston?

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) According to iSeeCars’ newest study, used car prices rose 16.9 percent nationally in May as the microchip...

cw39.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

🔒 13 extremely fun Houston-area attractions your kids will love

HOUSTON – Ready to get out of the house and have a proper Houston-area adventure? OK, so where to?. Of course, you can visit the area’s most popular destinations (e.g., the Houston Zoo, Space Center Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science) -- that is, if you have the courage and the cash. But chances are, you’ve already been to all of them, maybe even multiple times.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Killer still on the run after aspiring rapper 'Ms. Me' found dead in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman found dead outside her car in southeast Houston on Saturday is asking for help to find her killer. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, was found shot to death on Fairgreen near Sandrock on July 9 at about 8:30 p.m. She was lying near her car, which was in gear and had crashed into a pile of trash and a mailbox. They are details that only add to her family's pain.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
cw39.com

Houston ranked among U.S. cities with best drivers

DALLAS (KDAF) — Driving on the highways, local roads, tollways and everything outside and in between can be stressful even with the best of drivers and especially the worst of them. QuoteWizard has put together a ranking of the best and worst drivers by U.S. cities, “We’ve all seen...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Road Rules | Sharing the road with large trucks

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston is known for some of the best freeways in the country, making it a great passthrough city for truck drivers heading from coast to coast. For this reason, it’s also important for drivers to remember to share the road with our 18-wheeler visitors. Drivers...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Are electric bikes allowed on city trails?

HOUSTON – Question: Are electric bikes allowed on city trails?. In Texas, E-bikes are considered and treated like traditional bikes, therefore are allowed on City of Houston, Harris County trails and bike lanes. Happy riding!
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#The Cars#Vehicles#Iseecars
Click2Houston.com

Inflation rate having impact on the housing market, gas and groceries in Houston area

HOUSTON – In June, we saw an inflation rate we haven’t seen in four decades. The rate was just over 9% and it’s having a steep impact on housing, gas, and groceries. Every day prices continue to increase and it’s making it tough for many families. In Houston, the average price for gas is $4.43. The increase is causing drivers to think of creative ways to save at the pump.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Wu Buys Retail Center in Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Wu Properties acquired the Market Square at Eldridge, a 262,556-SF regional power center in West Houston. Market Square at Eldridge is positioned on 32.52 acres at 2660 Eldridge Pkwy S. in a high-traffic infill Houston location at the intersection of Westheimer Road and Eldridge Parkway, which sees more than 99,000 vehicles per day. The property is near Houston’s Energy Corridor, a major employment center. Surrounded by residential and multi-housing development, more than 161,182 residents earning an average annual household income of $90,716 live within a three-mile radius.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy