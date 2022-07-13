ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Big 12 Media Days Walk & Talk: Two are departing just as Kansas State is rising

By Tim Fitzgerald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's day at the 2022 Big 12 Media Days event in Arlington, Texas:. Kansas State was the center...

wdnonline.com

WHS alum speaks about OU’s 2022 season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Weatherford High School alum Ethan Downs was one of four players who addressed the media at AT&T Stadium Thursday in Arlington, Texas, during Big 12 Media Days. Downs, a 2020 WHS graduate was a highly-recruited defensive end who was a four-year starter at Weatherford. In his...
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Big 12 will do what's best for the Big 12 despite the dreams of others

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A year ago, many in the national media declared the Big 12 dead and some of its remaining membership useless. As Fitz explains, they were wrong and now with new commissioner Brett Yormark starting August 1, look for the conference to do what it needs to do for itself, even as those same media members dream of either a way for the Big 12 to save the Pac-12 or a complete conference realignment that will never happen.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Rural’s Emmerson Cope commits to University of Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Centennial League’s softball player of the year will continue her dominance in college. Emmerson Cope announced her commitment to the University of Nebraska on July 11. She chose UNL over Wichita State, North Texas, Iowa State and South Dakota State. “Being able to grow not only as a softball player, but […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas pilot dies in plane crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in a plane crash just before noon Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 PV-7 piloted by 72-year-old Steven D. Stuckey of Topeka took off southbound. The pilot attempted to incline and turn west when the plane stalled, flipped and...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
CBS DFW

Two North Texas men found guilty of participating in Capitol riot sentenced in court

DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Two North Texas men who pled guilty to participating in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot were sentenced in federal court Thursday.Kevin Sam Blakely, 55, of McKinney, and Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club, appeared in federal court on July 14, 2022 after each agreeing to their respective plea bargains.Investigators charged Blakely after they were able to use cell phone data to place him in the Capitol at the time of the riot. They also found images and photos posted to social media by Blakely himself that confirmed his participation in the incident.Judge Emmet G. Sullivan...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It's unprecedented' | Under-investigation Dallas County district judge is recused from dozens of upcoming cases after attorneys allege bias

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A regional administrative judge granted multiple attorneys’ requests to recuse Dallas County District Judge Amber Givens from their cases after they raised repeated claims of potential bias from the judge during a Friday afternoon hearing. Judge Ray Wheless, presiding judge of the First Administrative...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
