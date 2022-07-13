Big 12 Media Days Walk & Talk: Two are departing just as Kansas State is rising

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A year ago, many in the national media declared the Big 12 dead and some of its remaining membership useless. As Fitz explains, they were wrong and now with new commissioner Brett Yormark starting August 1, look for the conference to do what it needs to do for itself, even as those same media members dream of either a way for the Big 12 to save the Pac-12 or a complete conference realignment that will never happen.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO