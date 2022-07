CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One of Salt Lake City’s oldest and most talked-about hole-in-the-wall donut joints is expanding to Centerville. Following decades of success after opening its doors to Salt Lake in 1986, Banbury Cross Donuts is set to hold the grand opening of its new Centerville location at 330 West Parrish Lane on Monday at 9 a.m., as noted on the bakery’s official Facebook page.

