HARRISBURG, Pa. - A former police chief in Carbon County has been sentenced after being convicted of repeatedly raping a child. Former Weissport Chief of Police Brent Getz, of Lehighton, was sentenced Friday to 16 to 32 years in prison followed by three years consecutive probation and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, according to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Office.

WEISSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO