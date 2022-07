The indoor play area at Copper Creek Church in southwest Champaign is a new hidden gem. There’s a new indoor playground on the block — and it’s at Copper Creek Church on Curtis Road in southwest Champaign. Copper Creek’s building is almost brand-new, completed right as the pandemic hit in 2020. That’s why you might not know about a C-U best-kept secret: the indoor playground and nursery, completely free and open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon.

