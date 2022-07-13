ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Donald Trump Just Gave An Update On Rudy Giuliani's Health Status: His 'Heart Problem' Caused By Opponents

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCQzA_0gekVpEx00
Splash News

Trump attended the event in support of gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo and Senate nominee Adam Laxalt, two candidates he endorsed in the Republican primaries. After dubbing the political figures to be “exceptional,” at the Treasure Island resort gathering on the Las Vegas Strip, the twice-impeached president pivoted his speech to the topic of law and order.

This then led him to discuss Giuliani’s work while serving as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001. “If America restored a proper approach to policing, prosecuting and jailing we would immediately cut violent crime in our major cities,” Trump said, without citing any sources or research to back up those figures (naturally).

“Under the greatest mayor in New York City in history, Rudy Giuliani, and he doesn’t know I was gonna say that, he’s watching,” Trump added, before saying that Giuliani is “getting well.” “He had a heart problem,” Trump went on, before blaming this very heart problem on an undesignated ‘they.’ Trump continued, “He’s in a hospital. Can you believe it what they put Rudy through?”

Last week, the Fulton County special grand jury issued Giuliani with a subpoena, leaving many to assume that Trump’s comment coincided with this news (especially since this special grand jury is also currently investigating the one-term president’s attempts to to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia). As part of the investigation, Giuliani and other Trump allies such as Sen. Lindsey Graham have been subpoenaed as part of the investigation, as reported by CNN.

Along with the heart condition update, Giuliani also recently made headlines after being “assaulted” on the back by a ShopRite grocery store employee. The former NYC mayor told Curtis Sliwa, (who hosts a radio show on77 WABC) at the time that he felt like “somebody shot me.”

Earlier this week, the Legal Aid Society (representing the ShopRite employee) expressed that Giuliani had exaggerated the incident, Insider writes. This occurred while Giuliani was on the road campaigning for his son Andrew, who just lost New York’s Republican gubernational primary to Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Speaking to the New York Post, Giuliani’s son explained that his father had been suffering from “discomfort for weeks” but didn’t make this known until the primaries were over. The most recent update regarding Giuliani and his heart condition is that the politician underwent heart surgery to open two clogged arteries, his son Andrew revealed. NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard spoke to Giuliani’s attorney soon after the surgery, and noted that he is out of the hospital (as of writing) and is “doing pretty good.”

