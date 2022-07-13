ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Remote Program Announces Plan To Support Local Music

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - July is Tulsa Music Month. The Tulsa Remote program is...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

'Affair Of The Heart' Underway At Tulsa's Expo Square

One of Green Country's premiere summer shopping events is underway in Tulsa this weekend. Braum's Affair of the Heart is in Tulsa twice a year and you can find everything from candles to food and more. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney was at the event and shared an inside look,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Circle Cinema Celebrates 94 Years In Tulsa

An iconic Tulsa business turned 94 years old Friday. Circle Cinema near Admiral and Lewis opened its doors on July 15th, 1928 and on Friday the theater hosted a reception to celebrate. It also opened a new gallery exhibit with artwork from Native American special effects artist Tate Steinsiek. "To...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: 'An Affair Of The Heart' Kicks Off In Tulsa

One of Green Country's premier summer shopping events is back and happening this weekend. The event comes to Tulsa twice a year and you can find everything from candles to food and more. “We've got jewelry, home decor, some great handmade items, furniture, repurposed items, upcycled items, personalized, gourmet food,...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
blackchronicle.com

Black Tulsa Business Leader and Husband Dead

Heads up Oklahoma! There’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday!. Member: National Newspaper Association National Newspaper Publishers Association Oklahoma Press Association & Suburban Newspapers of Oklahoma. Represented Nationally by Amalgamated Publishers, Inc., New York, N.Y., and Chicago, IL.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes Wedding Puts Spotlight On Tulsa's Greenwood District

Actress Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes last month at the Philbrook Museum. The celebrity wedding was featured in Vogue magazine and is putting Tulsa in the spotlight. They said they wanted to put a focus on Greenwood, the arts and culture here, and all the changes happening in Tulsa. Sophia's husband Grant is from Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Loved Ones Gather For Vigil To Remember Life Of Sherry Gamble Smith

Loved ones are remembering the founder of Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival, who was found dead in her Bixby home last week. Sherry Gamble Smith was well-known for her work in the Greenwood community. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live from the vigil in the Greenwood District.
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
news9.com

Nonprofit Law Center To Launch 1st Location In Oklahoma

A nonprofit law center whose goal is to fight for justice and opportunity for all Oklahomans is set to launch in Tulsa on Friday night. Attorneys and advocates will donate pro-bono hours to tackling big issues impacting people who live in the state. Oklahoma Appleseed will become the first location...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Some Rural Water Districts Struggling To Keep Up With Demand

We're in the middle of the hottest stretch of weather in Oklahoma in more than a decade and some water districts are struggling to keep up with demand. Water demand is high, some treatment plants can't keep up, while others have room to spare. The city of Tulsa has been extra thirsty, pumping more water in a single day than it's seen in years.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
news9.com

Humane Society Of Tulsa Caring For 159 Cats From Texas Rescue

The Humane Society of Tulsa is helping find homes for more than 150 cats that were taken from a rescue organization in Texas. The rescue's founder died suddenly and the staff needed help housing all the animals. Volunteers from Tulsa went to the San Antonio area and loaded up a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Transit To Offer Free Rides Through Mid-September

Tulsa Transit is offering free rides starting on Friday, July 15. The base fare for fixed-route and Lift customers will be waived for every rider. Those interested do not need a ticket to ride. The free rides will last until September 15th.
TULSA, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa schools a winner in the federal COVID funding

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for an audit of the spending of federal emergency COVID-19 money by the Tulsa Public Schools. Tulsa Public Schools received $205.3 million in federal COVID money, or $6,304 per pupil. Oklahoma's schools received $2.1 billion overall in pandemic relief funding. By comparison, Broken Arrow school district – 14 miles from Tulsa – received $26.6 million, or $1,432 per pupil.
TULSA, OK
tulsatoday.com

Stealing state site connects the dots

Launched the first of June, a new investigative site in Oklahoma connects the detailed dots on Oklahoma Political Power Players. From massive corruption within the state’s educational establishment to the cannabis industry’s growing influence, to the construction industry’s “big dog” ability to under bid, over bill and skate consequences apparently by political influence before and after elections, the The V1SUT Vantage series How to Steal a State names the players, follows the money and makes a compelling case that may, if major media and voters are awake, bring justice to Oklahoma. How to Steal a State also highlights election campaign finance reform desperately needed to separate dark money independent expenditures from “official” campaigns.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy