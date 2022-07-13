ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Evening Edition | Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's Evening Edition includes the news about solar panel installers in Iowa, carbon pipeline resistance, and bearish demand in the markets. Out-of-state solar panel installers are publishing advertisements riddled with misleading information regarding Iowa’s solar tax credit and charging thousands of dollars to customers who are seeing no change in their...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Agriculture Online

NOPA June U.S. soybean crush seen at 164.484 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - The June U.S. soybean crush likely slowed to the lowest level in nine months as processors idled some of their facilities for seasonal maintenance, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. NOPA members, which handle about 95%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn futures end day mixed after unusual export announcements | Friday, July 15, 2022

Grain trading ended the day mixed on Friday. Corn futures were quietly mixed after an unusual day of updates from the USDA regarding daily exports. Initially we saw a sales announcement this morning of 133,000 metric tons sold to China for new crop. Later in the day, the USDA retracted the sales announcement, meaning the sale was "withdrawn based on updated information received from the exporter." Although this is uncommon, it is not unheard of. The smaller amount is likely the primary reason traders were not too shaken by the story.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

John Deere’s 8000-series: The last green tractor anybody will collect?

Deere's 8000-series tractors were game-changers for a handful of reasons. Personally, I think they were some of the very best that ever came from Waterloo, Iowa. We'll get into the story in a minute, but let's get the details on an absolute unicorn of an 8100 selling at a Sullivan auction on July 26.
WATERLOO, IA
Agriculture Online

New Brazil law reinstates biofuels' tax advantage over fossil fuels

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - New legislation approved by the Brazilian Congress late on Wednesday reinstates a tax advantage to biofuels compared to fossil fuels, which should benefit companies producing ethanol and biodiesel in the long-term, analysts said on Thursday. Brazil's lower house approved the government-sponsored bill that among...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying, short-covering

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures edged higher on Friday, with some end-of-week short-covering and bargain buying noted when prices dipped during the session. * Soybean processors crushed 164.677 million bushels of soybeans during June, more than expected ,but the crush was still the smallest in nine months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Friday. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract ended up 1-1/4 cents at $13.42-1/4 a bushel. * Prices hit resistance around their 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures were down $11.00 at $391.60 a ton and December soyoil was up 2.45 cents at 58.23 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 3.8%, soymeal was down 3.0% and soyoil was down 3.7%. * Soyoil has fallen for six weeks in a row. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest since February; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures weakened after posting gains in six of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall as Ukraine export hopes rise

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday as optimism about a deal to resume Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine raised the prospect of strong competition on the export market, traders said. * The losses were kept in check by signs of strong demand for U.S. supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat in the week ended July 7 totaled 1.047 million tonnes, the biggest weekly tally since March 2020. That was well above trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes and up from 286,385 tonnes the previous week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 15-3/4 cents at $7.95 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 14-1/2 cents lower at $8.62-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat futures ended down 3-1/4 cents to $9.10-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China 2022 summer wheat output rises 1% from last year - stats bureau

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's wheat for the summer harvest rose slightly from the previous year, the country's statistics bureau said on Thursday, following concerns after heavy autumn rains delayed planting for the winter harvest. Summer wheat crop output in the world's top grower of the grain rose 1.0%...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Drought slashes U.S. cotton outlook

Amid drought in the U.S. West, growers will abandon three of every 10 acres of cotton they planted this spring, estimated the Agriculture Department. In its monthly WASDE report, the USDA projected a cotton crop of 15.5 million bales, down 1 million bales from its projection in early June and well below the 10-year average of 16.8 million bales.
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Blue River Organic Seed acquired by Albert Lea Seed House

Farmers Business Network has sold Blue River Organic Seed to Albert Lea Seed House, owner of Viking corn and soybeans, the companies announced in a statement this week. Blue River was founded in 2005 and is based in Ames, Iowa. The brand’s product line includes organic corn, silage, soybean, alfalfa, forages, and sorghum.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Agriculture Online

Putting the 'culture' in agriculture

It's not every day that you get to attend the world premiere of an opera without having to leave your small Iowa hometown, but that's exactly what I did last weekend. The Des Moines Metro Opera (DMMO) makes its home in Indianola, and we are so lucky to have this gem in our backyard. I have had the pleasure of attending several world-class operas without having to leave Warren County. My sons even developed a taste for the genre when they attended DMMO's "Peanut Butter and Puccini" day camp as youngsters.
INDIANOLA, IA
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-4 cents, soy steady-up 1 cent, wheat down 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower for a fifth straight session on technical selling and optimism about a deal to resume Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine, raising the prospect of strong competition on the export market. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $7.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 4-3/4 cents at $8.44, and MGEX September spring wheat was last down 3/4 cent at $9.09-3/4. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures head higher on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Traders monitoring talks about Black Sea grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 133,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that begins Sept. 1, 2022. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 3-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 4-1/4 cents at $6.05-1/4. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Soybeans flat to firmer in rangebound trade, seeking direction. Worries about sluggish U.S. soy export demand offset spillover support from higher vegetable oil markets. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 1-1/2 cents at $14.73-1/4 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last unchanged at $13.41. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China Q2 pork output at highest in years after herd recovery

(Adds more details, chart) July 15 (Reuters) - China's second-quarter pork output climbed to 13.78 million tonnes, according to calculations based on official data released on Friday, the highest level for the period since at least 2015. The surge came after farmers increased sow numbers in 2020 and 2021 after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Weekly U.S. wheat sales hit two-year high as price break sparks demand

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended July 7 totaled more than 1 million tonnes, U.S. government data showed on Thursday, representing the biggest weekly tally since March 2020 as prices tumbled enough to attract interest from global buyers. The bookings occurred in...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rises for second session on U.S. weather concerns, wheat firms

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained on Thursday, with prices underpinned by concerns over yield losses amid forecasts of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, although gains were limited as the market awaited potential resumption in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains cuts all EU grain crop estimates

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday cut all its forecasts for this year's grain crops in the European Union, as it fine-tuned wheat and barley estimates as harvest progresses in the bloc and pointing to dry weather threatening maize fields. The EU wheat crop was expected...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine hurrying to agree grain deal next week - official source

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. Asked if it was realistic for the deal to be signed next week,...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls to five-month low

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell 2.3% to their lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday, with improving prospects for a resumption in Black Sea exports from Ukraine weighing on prices for the second day in a row. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract dropped 12.9%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2011. * K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures also posted sharp losses, with K.C. wheat hitting its lowest since Feb. 17. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. September hard red winter wheat shed 9-1/2 cents to $8.39-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-3/4 cents lower at $9.06-3/4. * For the week, MGEX spring wheat lost 8.6% and K.C. hard red winter wheat lost 11.2%. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. * Import groups in the Philippines bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat in two separate deals. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 5-month low; corn, soy firm on U.S. weather outlook

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures firmed again, their seventh gain in the last...
CHICAGO, IL

