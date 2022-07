My name is Brian Shefferd (Republican) and I am the current Utilities Commissioner in Hiawatha. I have lived in Hiawatha nearly all my life. I graduated from Hiawatha High school in 1999, then went on to Kansas State Salina and graduated receiving my License as a certified Aircraft Mechanic. I currently am a Crew Chief on heavy lift helicopters battling forest fires for the USFS. I married my high school sweetheart Tami and we have 2 kids, Tucker (10) and Mackenzie (12).

