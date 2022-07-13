ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander officially pleads not guilty to all charges after 'trying to crash' her June wedding to Sam Asghari

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has officially pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly trying to crash her June wedding.

The Toxic hitmaker's ex - who allegedly breaking into her home before her wedding to Sam Asghari - had been charged with felony stalking, as well as trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery.

Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister told PageSix the 41-year-old was arraigned on Tuesday on the criminal complaint in Ventura County Superior Court, where he appeared from jail via Zoom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVBlP_0gekPhdd00
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has officially pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly trying to crash her June wedding; seen in his mug shot from 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBJKm_0gekPhdd00
Not invited: The Toxic hitmaker's ex - who allegedly breaking into her home before her wedding to Sam Asghari - had been charged with felony stalking, as well as trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery

He entered a not guilty plea on all counts.

Alexander - who was married to the singer for two days in 2004 - also faces a special enhancement accusation which he denied on Tuesday, as he was on probation for an unrelated case out of Tennessee at the time of his alleged crimes in California.

Jason's next hearing is a pretrial conference set for August 2 and he remains in jail in lieu of a $100,000 (£84,000) bail and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

He live-streamed himself on June 9 ahead of Britney and 28-year-old Sam Asghari's wedding day getting past security and allegedly breaking into the Toxic singer's $7.4 million (£6.2 million) mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.

One of Britney's security team claimed he tried 'multiple times' to open the singer's locked bedroom door on the second floor of the mansion, with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department later confiscating a box cutter and other items from Jason.

At a June 27 preliminary hearing, his public defender argued the felony stalking count should be lessened to a misdemeanor as there was insufficient evidence Jason was there to harm Britney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJzwx_0gekPhdd00
They go way back: Alexander was married to the singer for two days in 2004; seen left in 2005 and right this year. Mother-of-two Britney, 40, was granted a restraining order against Jason and fired her security team following the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBlRP_0gekPhdd00

The judge disagreed and upheld the charges before ruling Jason would remain behind bars.

Mother-of-two Britney, 40, was granted a restraining order against Jason and fired her security team following the incident.

The pair's 2004 marriage was annulled 55 hours later with Britney's lawyers claiming the singer 'lacked understanding of her action'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTPU0_0gekPhdd00
Moving on: Spears seen in her bikini during a recent beach vacation for her honeymoon

