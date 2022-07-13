ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Murray fights back to beat Wimbledon doubles champion Max Purcell and reach quarter-finals of the Hall of Fame Open... but injury casts doubt over his title hopes

Andy Murray came from a set and a break down to beat Wimbledon doubles champion Max Purcell and advance to quarter-finals of the Hall of Fame Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who is extending his grass-court season by playing this low-key event in Newport, was staring down the barrel against the world number 202, trailing 6-4, 2-0.

But Murray, who was furious with some questionable line calls throughout, is nothing if not a fighter and again showcased his famed spirit to win 12 of the next 13 games and seal a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over the Australian.

Andy Murray came from a set and a break down to beat Max Purcell on Wednesday

However, he looked to have picked up an injury in the second set and was limping heavily at the end of the match, which would curb what would have been realistic ambitions of going even deeper in a tournament that is missing most of the biggest names on the tour, with world number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime the top seed.

Third seed Alexander Bublik is next up in the last eight if Murray is fit.

It could have been a much shorter day's work for the 35-year-old had he converted four break points in Purcell's opening service game.

Murray is extending his grass-court season by playing this low-key event in Newport

The Australian held, though, and then rattled off four more successive games to lead 5-1 in the first set.

Murray made a fight of it and won the three next games before Purcell eventually served the set out to take it 6-4.

When the Scot was broken in a marathon first game of the second set, the writing looked on the wall, especially when Purcell consolidated the break to go 2-0 up.

But his fighting instincts came to the fore, taking complete control of the match, reeling off 12 of the next 13 games to get the win.

