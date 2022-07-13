ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Horror Stories Installment 2 preview debuts showcasing terrifying tales ahead

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

FX has released a trailer for the second season of American Horror Stories ahead of its debut later this month.

The show, which is a spinoff of American Horror Story, will include stars who have previously appeared on the original series or the spinoff, including Gabourey Sidibe, Denis O'Hare, Nico Greetham, Max Greenfield and Cody Fern.

Notable names to make their debut on the series this season include Quvenzhané Wallis, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, Judith Light and Dominique Jackson, according to TV Line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImOaV_0gekMXIW00
The latest: FX has released a trailer for the second season of American Horror Stories ahead of its debut later this month

In the trailer, a woman is seen imprisoned in a life-size dollhouse. A character played by O'Hare is seen saying, 'This is my private dollhouse - there's only one way out of here, young lady, and it's not through windows or doors.'

The series, which is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, 'promises a new nightmare every week' in the 'twisted anthology' in the preview.

'Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself,' FX said, according to Deadline.

The statement continued: 'The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1YVZ_0gekMXIW00
In the trailer, a woman is seen imprisoned in a life-size dollhouse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alJSc_0gekMXIW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MCfJ_0gekMXIW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcwG3_0gekMXIW00
Child actor Houston Towe is seen in a clip from the new season's debut episode, Dollhouse

The first season of American Horror Stories began airing last summer and brought back the show's notorious Murder House.

Among the American Horror Story stars who appeared on the show's first season last year included Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, Naomi Grossman, Dylan McDermott and John Carroll Lynch, while Danny Trejo, Paris Jackson and Kaia Gerber were also featured on the series.

The second season of American Horror Stories begins airing on FX July 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxt7D_0gekMXIW00
Gabourey Sidibe is seen in a clip from an episode from the upcoming season 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAQr0_0gekMXIW00
Bella Thorne makes an appearance in the second season of the series 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHHWq_0gekMXIW00
The series, which is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, 'promises a new nightmare every week' in the 'twisted anthology' in the preview
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kS5X7_0gekMXIW00
The second season of American Horror Stories begins streaming July 21 

