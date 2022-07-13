ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea's Interest in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Sporting's Matheus Nunes Is 'Genuine'

By Callum Baker-Ellis
 3 days ago

It looks like Chelsea could try and sign Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer.

So far this window, Todd Boehly and his team have been working on signing centre-backs.

Another position the Blues desperately needed was a winger and with the announcement of Raheem Sterling, Boehly can move on to other targets.

One position that doesn't need strengthening too much this summer is the midfield. Thomas Tuchel has a fair few options as it is and any more would mean someone would probably have to leave.

However, that hasn't stopped Chelsea from being linked with two very highly rated midfielder targets this summer.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent has claimed that the Blues are in fact interested in two midfielders this summer.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq5SG_0gekLrn900
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT ; IMAGO / NurPhoto

De Jong is currently in a pickle. He doesn't want to leave Barcelona but the Cules want to sell him this summer.

Man United are interested but he apparently doesn't want to join them and take a pay cut.

Nunes is very sort after and a recent report claimed that the 15 to 20 'top clubs' are in the race for his signature this summer.

Delaney described the Blues' interest in both players as 'genuine'. So who knows, maybe a move is on the horizon.

