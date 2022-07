On Thursday night, two people lost their lives following a traffic collision near Leavenworth. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on State Route 207. The preliminary reports showed that a motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck for reasons that are yet to be known. Two people were riding on a motorcycle at that time. Both the riders succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO