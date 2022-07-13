ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kelly Ripa says 'freezing' Michigan weather convinced youngest son Joaquin Consuelos, 19, to get his driver's license... after years of riding bike 'everywhere'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos' youngest son Joaquin Consuelos is ready to hit the road.

The 51-year-old star revealed that Joaquin, 19, finally got his driver's license during Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She said that it was 'big day in our house' as Joaquin has long been using his bicycle to get around.

Milestone: Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos' youngest son Joaquin Consuelos is ready to hit the road. The 51-year-old star revealed that Joaquin, 19, finally got his driver's license during Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan; Kelly seen in 2021 

The New Jersey native admitted that the freezing weather in Michigan, where her son goes to school, finally made him cave and get the license.

'He had his bicycle which he rode everywhere. And he's like, "No, I'm fine with a bicycle." And then Michigan winter rolled in,' she told her co-host Ryan Seacrest.

'Then he's like, "I think I am going to need to get a driver's license because it's freezing here."'

While a number of new drivers get their license at around 16 years old, Ripa said Joaquin getting his was still a big wake-up call for her.

'Big day': She said that it was 'big day in our house' as Joaquin has long been using his bicycle to get around 
Happy family: Consuelos and Ripa married back in 1996. They have two other children, 21-year-old Lola and 25-year-old Michael (L to R: Michael, Kelly, Mark, Lola, Joaquin)

'It was one of those things where I was like, "How can the newborn baby have a driver's license?"' she said.

However, her husband, Mark Consuelos, quickly reminded her that her son wasn't a child anymore.

'And Mark was like, "Calm down, he's 19. My nieces have had their driver's license for 4 years now,"' she laughed.

Vacation: The two have had children for so long, that Ripa said they just went on their first vacation alone since having kids
Lots to do: 'There was some work involved in this trip but that's not what we were doing. We just went rock climbing. We went to the Amangiri [resort], out in Utah

Consuelos and Ripa married back in 1996. They have two other children, 21-year-old Lola and 25-year-old Michael.

The two have had children for quite a lot of time, and Ripa said they just went on their first vacation alone since having kids.

'This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents. … It's usually us, with the kids or … kit and caboodle,' she said.

She continued, 'As it turns out, we had the time of our lives,' she later shared. 'There was some work involved in this trip but that's not what we were doing. We just went rock climbing. We went to the Amangiri [resort], out in Utah. It is luxury. It's like, the kind of trip we would take without kids.'

