Omaha, NE

Omaha men's soccer announces 2022 schedule

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Omaha) -- Omaha men’s soccer has announced their 2022 schedule. The...

www.kmaland.com

KSNB Local4

2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter revealed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl, a key member of Oklahoma University’s 2022 NCAA National Championship Softball team and the NFCA 2022 National Freshman of the Year in softball, was introduced Friday night as the 2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter. The Papillion, Nebraska native, who just a year...
PAPILLION, NE
KSNT News

Washburn Rural’s Emmerson Cope commits to University of Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Centennial League’s softball player of the year will continue her dominance in college. Emmerson Cope announced her commitment to the University of Nebraska on July 11. She chose UNL over Wichita State, North Texas, Iowa State and South Dakota State. “Being able to grow not only as a softball player, but […]
TOPEKA, KS
hoosierhuddle.com

2022 First Glance Preview: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date & Time: October 1 – 7 or 7:30 P.M. Record at Nebraska: 15-29 (10-25) Passing: Casey Thompson (at Texas) – 165 of 261 (63.2%) 2,113 yards 24 TDs 9 INTs. Rushing: Rahmir Johnson – 112 carries for 495 yards and 4 TDs. Receiving: Omar Manning –...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Sports
Sports
klkntv.com

Lincoln-based firefighter breaks ax-throwing world record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln-based firefighter, Jesse Rood, broke the ax-throwing world record on Friday night at the opening ceremonies of the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games. After training for months, the Seward native threw the ax 90 feet, beating the previous record of 75 feet. “It feels...
LINCOLN, NE
tvtechnology.com

Lisa Volenec Named VP/GM of KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed Lisa Volenec to the role of vice president and general manager for KMTV, the Scripps CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Volenec currently serves as a regional business development director for Scripps’ Local Media division. She was previously the local...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks, Akrs awards Take ‘Em Hunting prize

CRETE - A southeast Nebraska hunter will have the use of a premium John Deere Gator for one year thanks to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Akrs Equipment through the Take ‘Em Hunting campaign. Noah Ludetke took his friend Preston turkey hunting and it paid off in a big way.
NEBRASKA STATE
fsrmagazine.com

Smash Park Breaks Ground on Omaha, Nebraska, Location

Eatertainment destination Smash Park, known for its social mix of food, drinks, events, and recreation – including its flagship activity, pickleball – is breaking ground on a new location in Omaha, anticipated to open in the fall of 2023. Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company is...
OMAHA, NE
#Athletics#Mavericks
kmaland.com

Barnes to deliver discussion on Nebraska's lost stories

(Nebraska City) -- Author/photographer Jeff Barnes is stopping by Nebraska City later this month to share on some of the state's "hidden history." On July 21, Barnes will present "Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments" in a partnership with the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. Over the course of the discussion, Barnes highlights various stories, landscapes, and other long-forgotten key pieces of Nebraska's founding. On the KMA "Morning Show," Barnes says piecing the presentation together has been an adventure he can't wait to share with others.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha drivers among nation's worst

If you think Omaha drivers are bad drivers, a new survey has numbers to back you up. According to Quote Wizard out of the country’s 70 largest cities, Omaha is the 25th worst. Drivers in Nebraska’s largest city are 44th in tickets, 37th in speeding, 21st in accidents and...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

23 events across Nebraska happening this weekend

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s almost the weekend, so it’s time to start making plans for how to spend the two days off. Whether you’re looking for an all-ages event or something 21+, there’s plenty of weekend activities across the state. OMAHA:. Late Night at...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in West Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this Monday. According to Omaha Public Works, 144th Street between F Street and C Circle/144th Frontage Road will have all lanes closed for two days starting Monday, July 18. The closure is for...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

York native dies following motorcycle accident

LINCOLN – Devin Knight, 24, a York native, has died, after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lincoln. He had been hospitalized since the July 5 crash. He was the son of Terry and Gayla Knight of York. He is also survived by his sisters, Jordan (Gene) Felise...
YORK, NE
fox42kptm.com

The reviews are in, and Nebraska's best ice cream comes from Ted and Wally's!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — In light of National Ice Cream Day coming up on July 17, Yelp has released the best place to get ice cream in 2022 in each state and province. They came up with these places based on a number of factors including total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021 and April 21, 2022, said Yelp.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine addresses long wait times at emergency departments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine was getting the word out Thursday about lengthy wait times at its emergency departments, reminding residents that if they do need to go to the ER, they shouldn’t hesitate. “Volumes at both Nebraska Medical Center and Bellevue Medical Center are currently surging, meaning...
NEBRASKA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Nebraska

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln middle school teacher killed in southeast Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A middle school teacher was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Sterling, which is southeast of Lincoln, authorities say. William Hall, 29, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. It was reported around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road, according...
LINCOLN, NE

