Creighton softball announces assistant coaching staff

(Nebraska City) -- Author/photographer Jeff Barnes is stopping by Nebraska City later this month to share on some of the state's "hidden history." On July 21, Barnes will present "Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments" in a partnership with the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. Over the course of the discussion, Barnes highlights various stories, landscapes, and other long-forgotten key pieces of Nebraska's founding. On the KMA "Morning Show," Barnes says piecing the presentation together has been an adventure he can't wait to share with others.
