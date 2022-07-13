ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Creighton softball announces assistant coaching staff

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Omaha) -- Creighton softball head coach Krista Wood has announced the addition...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter revealed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl, a key member of Oklahoma University’s 2022 NCAA National Championship Softball team and the NFCA 2022 National Freshman of the Year in softball, was introduced Friday night as the 2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter. The Papillion, Nebraska native, who just a year...
PAPILLION, NE
KSNT News

Washburn Rural’s Emmerson Cope commits to University of Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Centennial League’s softball player of the year will continue her dominance in college. Emmerson Cope announced her commitment to the University of Nebraska on July 11. She chose UNL over Wichita State, North Texas, Iowa State and South Dakota State. “Being able to grow not only as a softball player, but […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Creighton, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln-based firefighter breaks ax-throwing world record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln-based firefighter, Jesse Rood, broke the ax-throwing world record on Friday night at the opening ceremonies of the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games. After training for months, the Seward native threw the ax 90 feet, beating the previous record of 75 feet. “It feels...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Several roads to close for Omaha Triathlon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon this Sunday. According to the Douglas County Engineer, several county roads in the northeast of Omaha will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon. The triathlon will take place on roads near Glenn Cunningham Lake. Drivers in the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks, Akrs awards Take ‘Em Hunting prize

CRETE - A southeast Nebraska hunter will have the use of a premium John Deere Gator for one year thanks to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Akrs Equipment through the Take ‘Em Hunting campaign. Noah Ludetke took his friend Preston turkey hunting and it paid off in a big way.
NEBRASKA STATE
tvtechnology.com

Lisa Volenec Named VP/GM of KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed Lisa Volenec to the role of vice president and general manager for KMTV, the Scripps CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Volenec currently serves as a regional business development director for Scripps’ Local Media division. She was previously the local...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Athletics#Texas State
iheart.com

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Gets Contract Extension, Raise

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is getting a contract extension and a raise. Thursday night the school board approved extending Logan's contract through June of 2025 and giving her a4.85% raise. That's the same wage increase Omaha Public Schools teachers will get next school year. Logan will now make $329,113 a year.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Barnes to deliver discussion on Nebraska's lost stories

(Nebraska City) -- Author/photographer Jeff Barnes is stopping by Nebraska City later this month to share on some of the state's "hidden history." On July 21, Barnes will present "Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments" in a partnership with the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. Over the course of the discussion, Barnes highlights various stories, landscapes, and other long-forgotten key pieces of Nebraska's founding. On the KMA "Morning Show," Barnes says piecing the presentation together has been an adventure he can't wait to share with others.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools has a month to fill about 100 positions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools has exactly one month to hire about 100 employees in time for the new school year this fall. It’s making one last big push this Friday with the district’s second and final interview fair of the summer. Districts across the...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
journaldemocrat.com

Syracuse Scout hooks Master Angler fish

A Syracuse Boy Scout, Will Simon, recently reeled in a 21.5 inch Large Mouth Bass. The fish qualifies for a Master Angler award for length. A weight was not recorded. Simon will get a certificate from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Simon was in the process of earning his Fly Fishing Merit Badge when he reeled the fish in using a basic rod and lure as bait. The fish was caught at Camp Cornhusker outside of DeBois. One of the requirements for completing the merit badge is cleaning a fish. Since Simon had already met the requirement, others cleaned the Large Mouth Bass to help meet the requirement of the badge.
SYRACUSE, NE
fsrmagazine.com

Smash Park Breaks Ground on Omaha, Nebraska, Location

Eatertainment destination Smash Park, known for its social mix of food, drinks, events, and recreation – including its flagship activity, pickleball – is breaking ground on a new location in Omaha, anticipated to open in the fall of 2023. Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company is...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha drivers among nation's worst

If you think Omaha drivers are bad drivers, a new survey has numbers to back you up. According to Quote Wizard out of the country’s 70 largest cities, Omaha is the 25th worst. Drivers in Nebraska’s largest city are 44th in tickets, 37th in speeding, 21st in accidents and...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln middle school teacher killed in southeast Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A middle school teacher was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Sterling, which is southeast of Lincoln, authorities say. William Hall, 29, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. It was reported around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road, according...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

The reviews are in, and Nebraska's best ice cream comes from Ted and Wally's!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — In light of National Ice Cream Day coming up on July 17, Yelp has released the best place to get ice cream in 2022 in each state and province. They came up with these places based on a number of factors including total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021 and April 21, 2022, said Yelp.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy