Creighton softball announces assistant coaching staff

A Syracuse Boy Scout, Will Simon, recently reeled in a 21.5 inch Large Mouth Bass. The fish qualifies for a Master Angler award for length. A weight was not recorded. Simon will get a certificate from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Simon was in the process of earning his Fly Fishing Merit Badge when he reeled the fish in using a basic rod and lure as bait. The fish was caught at Camp Cornhusker outside of DeBois. One of the requirements for completing the merit badge is cleaning a fish. Since Simon had already met the requirement, others cleaned the Large Mouth Bass to help meet the requirement of the badge.

SYRACUSE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO