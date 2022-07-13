ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Unable to pitch in Toronto

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Coleman is unable to travel to Canada for the four-game series in Toronto this weekend due to...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Joe DiMaggios hitting streak of 56 games ends.

1924  Jesse Haines of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1925  Tris Speaker is the 5th player to reach 3,000 hits. 1936  Carl Hubbells 24-game winning streak over two years began as he beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on five hits.
MLB
960 The Ref

Langeliers wins Futures MVP; HR, nails runner, AL wins 6-4

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shea Langeliers is headed to the Hall of Fame, even before his big league debut. A 24-year-old catching prospect, Langeliers was voted MVP of the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday after homering and throwing out a runner trying to steal third base in the American League's 6-4 victory.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Soler (pelvis) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler is back in the lineup after he missed two weeks of action while nursing a pelvic injury. The outfielder has compiled a .217 average with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs over 254 at-bats in 67 games this season. Jon Berti (groin) was placed on the 10-day IL, opening a roster spot for Soler's return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Rubio, Zardes lead Rapids to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio had a first-half goal, Gyasi Zardes scored in the second and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night. Rubio found the net for a ninth time this season to stake Colorado (6-8-6) to a lead in the 20th minute. Zardes capped the scoring in the 75th minute with his third goal of the campaign. The Galaxy (8-9-3) outshot Colorado 18-10, but the Rapids had a 5-2 edge in shots on goal. William Yarbrough had two saves for the Rapids. Jonathan Bond saved two for the Galaxy.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Primed for expanded role in Toronto

O'Hearn will start in right field and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. With six of the Royals' options in the outfield (Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor, Whit Merrifield, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez) all landing on the restricted list Thursday and ineligible to play in the four-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, O'Hearn should be a fixture in the lineup this weekend. Toronto is expected to bring four right-handed starting pitchers to the hill, which should lessen the possibility of the lefty-hitting O'Hearn exiting the starting nine. Despite having held down a spot on the active roster all season, O'Hearn has logged just 71 plate appearances through 88 games and is slashing .182/.225/.242.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Moves to paternity list

Estevez was placed on the paternity list Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Estevez picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless inning Thursday against the Padres, and he'll now step away from the team in order to spend some time with his growing family. The 29-year-old should rejoin the Rockies before the start of the second half of the season next Friday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Sitting Friday

Tsutsugo will be on the bench Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Tsutsugo's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty German Marquez. He'll miss out on the opportunity to pad his numbers at Coors Field, though his .182/.271/.252 season slash line needs more than a little padding. Josh VanMeter will get the start at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Heading for MRI

Smith will undergo an MRI on his right ankle, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Smith injured his ankle when running the bases in the 10th inning of the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He'll be on the bench for the nightcap as a result, with J.D. Davis serving as the designated hitter.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out of lineup again Friday

Sanchez (personal) remains out of the Marlins' lineup Friday versus the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports. Sanchez will miss a second consecutive game as he deals with a personal issue. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh versus the Phillies.
MIAMI, FL
Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Set to return Friday

Cisnero (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. The Tigers optioned Thursday's starter Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game, and the team will also make a move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster so Cisnero can rejoin the bullpen. The righty has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a right shoulder strain in early April. He posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 67 games in 2021, while also recording four saves.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns as expected

Trout (back) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout has been out of action since he left Tuesday's game against the Astros with back spasms, but he indicated Friday that he'd be ready to return for Saturday's first-half finale, a prediction which proved accurate. He's in a bit of a slump in July, hitting .167/.231/.250 through 10 games, though that's only brought his OPS on the season down to .967.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI

