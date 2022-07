ON WEDNESDAY, THE COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ALONG WITH OFFICERS FROM SHEFFIELD PD, MUSCLE SHOALS SWAT TEAM, AND COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S INVESTIGATORS EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE SOUTHEAST 18TH STREET IN SHEFFIELD, ALABAMA. THE SEARCH RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF ANDRE LEVELL POE JR. ALONG WITH THE DISCOVERY OF 5,000 CASH IN THE HOME AND $800 CASH IN A SHED ON THE PROPERTY. A BACKPACK IN THE HOME CONTAINED ONE POUND OF MARIJUANA AND XANAX TABLETS. SMALLER BAGS OF MARIJUANA WERE LOCATED INSIDE AN AIR FRIER IN THE KITCHEN. THERE WERE OTHER DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ITEMS AND A SMALL CALIBER HANDGUN ALSO LOCATED. THE VEHICLE ON THE PROPERTY HAD BEEN SEEN DRIVEN BY THE SUBJECT ON SEVERAL OCCASIONS AND THE SEARCH OF THIS VEHICLE LOCATED ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS OF CASH AND 111 PILLS THAT APPEAR TO BE FENTANYL AND WILL BE TESTED FOR ACCURATE IDENTIFICATION, AS WELL AS A GLOCK .40 CALIBER HANDGUN. POE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL AND HELD ON $20,000 BOND FOR THE CHARGES OF 1) DRUG TRAFFICKING - FENTANYL 2) UPCS - XANAX AND 3) POSS OF MARIJUANA 1ST.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO