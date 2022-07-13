ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Quick - these are the headphones to buy before Prime Day finishes

By Matt Evans
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311W6B_0gekIfYI00
(Image credit: Future/Beats)

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Now that Prime Day is winding down, there's still time to pick up a great deal on a pair of stellar headphones. Prime Day is all about getting the tech you want for less, saving your wallet while bringing you a little extra joy - and what brings joy better than music?

The Prime Day deals allow you to save money on top brands such as Sony, Apple's Airpods, Beats by Dre, and sport headphones such as Shokz. Deals are now running out for the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales, and they likely won't go this low again until Black Friday later in the year, towards the end of November. So, if you're looking for a cheaper way to soundtrack the summer, pick up one of the deals below and take advantage of the waning Prime Day discounts.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals in the US

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These wireless headphones deliver excellent noise-cancellation and great sound quality, together with a comfortable design and surprisingly little weight for their size. We think they're amazing.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $329.99 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100.99 -

These Bose cans are among the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now, and with just over $100 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. This deal is only available for the white model, but the silver and black models are discounted to $299.

AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $79

– To get Apple's premium earbuds for the best price, Amazon is your best port of call. This isn't quite the lowest they've ever been – they dropped to $159 last Black Friday – but it's as cheap as they've ever been otherwise. A great deal that won;t last much longer.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AirPods 2nd gen (2019): $79 at Crutchfields (opens in new tab)

What about the older versions? For $79 they're pretty much a steal and still give you all the connectivity benefits that you would want from Apple's flagship headphones. Hurry though, as stock is low.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds | $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 -

On this great Beats deal. The Studio Buds have up to 8 hours of listening, active noise canceling, and CLass 1 Bluetooth connectivity. A perfect go-anywhere earbud.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): $179 $164.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – These aren't much of a deal, but this price at Walmart is the best we've found so far over Prime Day for the latest AirPods. Compared to the cheapest version, they give you better audio quality, Spatial Audio and more battery life.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AirPods Max: $499 $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50

– Apple's most elite and expensive headphones are at their lowest price today at Best Buy. $449 is a really good price for some of the most astounding-sounding wireless headphones ever, and the noise cancellation is excellent. They've been as low as $429 in the past on a couple of occasions, but they rarely dip lower than this price.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AfterShokz OpenMove wireless bone conduction headphones | $79.95 now $55.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on these bone conduction headphones from Shokz (formerly AfterShokz) which leave your ears open to the wider world while blasting out the tunes through bone conduction technology. Essential to keep your ears out for traffic when running.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AfterShokz Aeropex wireless bone conduction headphones | $129.95 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An improvement on the OpenMove, with two extra hours of battery life and increased water resistance. It sports the same great design leaving your ears open to the world, and comes bundled with a handy sports belt to keep your phone or mid-run snacks handy.

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals in the UK

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: £350 £209 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40%

– the best headphones you can buy in 2021 may have previously dropped to £233, but this is still a great deal. Coming with a stellar sound performance, excellent noise cancellation, and a ton of audiophile-friendly features, the XM4 are well worth buying at this price.

JBL Tune 600BTNC: £79.99 £60 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 -

If you're after something on the cheaper side but don't want to give up features like active noise cancellation, the JBL Tune 600BTNC offer up excellent value for money at £60. Well worth an investment if you don't have the budget for some of the premium options on the list.

Apple AirPods Pro £239 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60

– Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds are still up there with the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to balancing features, noise-blocking skills, sound quality, and comfort. This is a good price compared to normal, though they have dropped as low as £170 for short periods in recent months.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen £109 £99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £10

– This doesn't look like much of a saving on its face, but it's actually the joint-lowest price that these earbuds have ever been, so if you want to know you're paying the least possible (at least, so far) then this is it.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): £169 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – This is the best deal we've found on AirPods 3rd Gen (Apple's latest version of its earbuds that don't have the noise cancellation you get in AirPods Pro) in the UK this Prime Day, but it's not much of a blockbuster. In recent months, these have dropped a few times to £145 or even £135, so it may be worth hanging on.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AirPods Max: £549 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100

– This is a decent price for Apple's awesome-sounding over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. In the past, we've seen them for as low as £399, but rarely – they've also been around £429 on occasion. If you want a pair today, this is the best price we've seen, and we think they're worth it at this price still – they sound incredible.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Shoks OpenRun | was £129.95 now £103.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £24 - T

he Shokz OpenRun are the cream of the bone conduction crop, with fast charging, an 8-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AfterShoks Aeroprex | was £149.95 now £95.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £54 - AfterShokz (now Shokz)'s premium bone conduction headphones are heavily discounted here, and even comes bundled with thee sports belt like its US deal counterpart.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

More headphones deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best Wireless headphones deals

753 Amazon customer reviews (opens in new tab)

☆☆☆☆☆

Reduced Price

$35.99

(opens in new tab)

$20.79

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

$43.48

(opens in new tab)

$28.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

$129.95

(opens in new tab)

$64.95

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

$129.95

(opens in new tab)

$64.95

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

$209

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjP3w_0gekIfYI00

With a Master’s Degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Matt started his digital journalism career at Men’s Health and stayed on for over two years, where he earned his stripes in health and fitness reporting. Since then, his byline has appeared in a wide variety of publications and sites including Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything from exercise, to nutrition, to mental health, alongside covering extreme sports for Red Bull.

Stretching is Matt’s top fitness tip. He originally discovered exercise through martial arts, holding a black belt in Karate, and trained for many years in kickboxing. During COVID he also fell in love with yoga, as it combined martial-arts style stretching with a bit of personal space.

When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can’t afford to miss at Walmart today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to roll out, but before the retailer officially launches its annual shopping event, competitors like Walmart are trying to draw attention to themselves with their own discounts for all kinds of products. It’s highly recommended that you look around, because there’s a chance that what you’re planning to buy from Amazon on Prime Day is already cheaper elsewhere.
SHOPPING
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over but this Beats deal is still happening

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day may be over but deals in technology are still happening. Here at Reviewed, we kept track of the best Prime Day deals, and if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are still on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#Best Headphones#Health And Fitness#Clothing Shop#Apple S Airpods#Amazon#The Us Sony Wh 1000xm4
Jenn Leach

Former Target employee shares store secrets

Target is a loved retailer among consumers, especially Gen Z shoppers. This poll revealed that Target was one of the 50 most loved brands in the U.S. It's not the cheapest shopping option yet, but it's bringing in consumers in hordes because of its high-quality products, curated options, and they're truly trying to become America's easiest place to shop.
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
CNET

Prime Day Is a Great Time to Stock Up on Keurig Pods

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you're a Keurig user, you can never have too many backup K-Cups. We noticed a slew of coffee pod packs are on deep discount for Prime Day. You can score 60 pods from various roasters for $26, 100 Amazon brand pods for $24 or scoop up 40-pack of Green Mountain coffee cups a for $20.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Walmart
SPY

Top 13 Sunday Amazon Deals: Clean Up on Le Creuset and Other Big Brands Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. It’s T-minus 2 days to Prime Day, but there are already amazing deals on big brands like iRobot and Champion, several of Amazon’s own products like Ring security cams, Echo Dots, and Fire TVs, and a really...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

How to recover deleted iPhone text messages

Sometimes as you are quickly changing applications or sending texts while walking or doing other tasks you may have inadvertently removed the text message from your Apple device. If like me you have sometimes accidentally deleted a message on your iPhone or iPad will be pleased to know there are a few different methods you can use to help recover deleted iPhone text messages. Although it is worth mentioning that recovering a single deleted text message on the Apple iOS operating system for free can be a tricky process and requires a complete reinstall from a previous backup of your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are up to 50% off at Amazon Prime Day

If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight cloud-like slides everyone's been wearing, similar to the Yeezy pair. While the designer slides go for hundreds of dollars, you can achieve the same easy style with these Amazon lookalikes, which are now up to 50% off for Amazon Prime Day.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60. But, during this Prime Day,...
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Oprah's Favorite Cookware Is Already Discounted on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Oprah has a long list of Favorite Things, but one that’s stood the test of time is HexClad and its stainless steel pans. Introduced to her Favorite Things list back in 2019, the HexClad brand not only boasts the Oprah stamp of approval, but the products are also one of the most high-quality nonstick and easy-to-clean pans out there. Don’t believe me? The entire brand is endorsed by celebrity chef (and hot head) Gordon Ramsay. If it’s trusted in his kitchen, it’ll make miracles in ours. Of course, they cost a pretty penny, but...
SHOPPING
CNN

The best nonstick pans of 2022

A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

LG Gram 16 (2022) laptop review

The LG Gram 16 (2022) has evolved to become a formidable rival to well established rivals like the Apple MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13. It surpasses both in terms of portability while delivering extra visual real estate, something that will appeal to creatives, number crunchers and other professionals.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy