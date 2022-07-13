ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: KCP Says Nuggets Would Not Have Beat LA Without Anthony Davis' Clutch Three

By Ryan Menzie
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtvJn_0gekGYp900

Laker fans jumped for joy as the newly acquired Anthony Davis hit arguably the most clutch shot in the bubble playoffs for LA. Former Laker guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope believes the shot was so big, it would have cost them the series let alone their championship (quotes via NBA on ESPN).

"I always tell people this story, if AD didn't hit that three, I figured we would have lost that series. That's what I think about. I figured they were a different team. They are scrappy. Just seeing them fight back against the Clippers, it showed a lot. They were just ready."

Davis hit the clutch 3-pointer in game 2 of the Western Conference Finals to give the Lakers a 2-0 series lead and handily beat the Nuggets 4-1. With no real home court advantage in the bubble, every game mattered and the favored Lakers could have lost serious momentum.

Scroll to Continue

Hitting the clutch 3-pointer was only part of the damage done by Davis has he completely dominated the Nuggets in the round. Davis averaged a staggering 31.2 points a game along with 6.2 rebounds a game.

LeBron James also carried a huge load on his shoulders heading towards his fourth championship of his career. James did what he always did and averaged nearly a triple-double with 27.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9 assists.

The monster numbers between the Lakers top stars were not enough to convince KCP for their championship aspirations.

However, there is little doubt that in such a tough environment the Lakers were able to dominate the playoffs and would not have been able to win without Davis lending a huge helping hand.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry West makes interesting prediction about Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, but one Hall of Famer and longtime NBA executive does not think that request is going to be fulfilled. Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, who is now an executive board member with the Los Angeles Clippers, shared some of his thoughts on the Durant situation this week. West said he believes Durant will remain with the Nets because it is highly unlikely a rival team can afford the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Nba On Espn#Kcp#Espn
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Lakers Should Trade LeBron James For Kevin Durant: "If You Rob Pelinka And Someone Says, ‘Okay, I’ll Give You KD For LeBron,’ You Have To Do That Trade.”

The Kevin Durant saga is still hot around the league. Even though not many teams have shown a huge interest in the player, the Brooklyn Nets still expect several offers for their superstar. During the past few weeks, we've learned about some crazy trade ideas that would place Durant on a different team, but this is only the imagination of fans and analysts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has made decision about his future with Nets?

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now, but that does not mean the star point guard is looking for a change of scenery. Brian Lewis of the New York Post was told by sources that Irving wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star is committed to the Nets even if they fulfill Kevin Durant’s trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Tried To Land Bradley Beal But He Rejected The Move

The Golden State Warriors ended the 2021-22 season as the NBA Champions and can look back at their year as a great success. Klay Thompson returned to playing basketball, Draymond Green proved his defensive value, and Stephen Curry proved to be ageless as usual. The emergence of Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga further aided the Warriors in their championship quest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy