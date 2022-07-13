Colorado hospital receives $1.5M from its county to train and keep nurses

The William N. Pennington Foundation announced July 13 a $15.5 million gift to Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health Foundation, according to a press release. The gift will allow the Cancer Institute to recruit 14 oncology specialists and four cancer science researchers over the next several years, leading to accreditation by the National Cancer Institute and allowing Renown to treat cancer patients in northern Nevada rather than requiring them to travel to other facilities around the country. Renown estimates that up to 30 percent of local cancer patients travel to obtain out-of-state care.

