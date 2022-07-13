ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Colorado hospital receives $1.5M from its county to train and keep nurses

By Hayley DeSilva
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Following a nursing shortage caused by the pandemic, Adams County, Colo., decided to invest $1.5 million from federal COVID-19 funds in its hospitals to train and keep nursing staff,...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways Receive the National Scenic Byway Foundation Communications Award

The National Scenic Byways Foundation presented the Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways with the 2022 Communications Award during the Heartland Byway Conference in Leavenworth, Kansas. As one of eight first-in-class awards presented by National Scenic Byway Foundation on May 4, NSBF President Chris Sieverdes presented the award during the national...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado life expectancy drops

COLORADO SPRINGS — For a second year in a row, life expectancy in Colorado dropped. “This general metric of life expectancy dropping from almost an average of 81 years down to 78 years is a large drop over a two year period and compares to the kind of drop we had seen back in World […]
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado healthcare worker vaccination mandate ends

On July 14, Colorado officials allowed the state's mandate that healthcare workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine to expire, according to NBC affiliate KUSA. The Colorado Board of Health first approved the requirement Aug. 30, and it was extended for 120 days on Dec. 15. During a June meeting, the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado Care Worker Crisis Looming?

PHOTO: Members of Colorado Care Workers Unite, SEIU Local 105 and other labor groups rallied in support of a Care Worker Bill of Rights outside the Denver Capitol on July 12, 2022. Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline. This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on July 13, 2022. In more...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Adams County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
County
Adams County, CO
beckershospitalreview.com

Rutland Regional, Vermont's 2nd largest hospital, taps Dr. Kelly Watson as chief nursing officer

Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center has selected Kelly Watson, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer, the hospital said July 14. Dr. Watson will oversee more than 1,000 members of the hospital's nursing workforce. She joins Rutland Regional from UCHealth Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Hospital. "Kelly's extensive experience in expanding and...
RUTLAND, VT
beckershospitalreview.com

Missouri pediatric rehabilitation hospital CEO to step down

Brett Moorehouse will step down as president and CEO of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights, Mo., at the end of 2022. The private, nonprofit, specialty pediatric rehabilitation hospital announced the decision July 14. "Ranken Jordan has not only been the highlight of my career, but also my...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

How 3 health systems have amped up their workplace violence prevention initiatives

As calls to address workplace violence grew louder, hospitals and health systems ramped up initiatives to prevent the growing issue. They have set up training initiatives, updated programs and procedures to prevent violent incidents and increased the level of collaboration among security teams and caretakers. Additionally, these increased efforts by...
MICHIGAN STATE
coloradopolitics.com

New statewide building code could cost homeowners $68 billion by 2031

A new law that a Colorado think tank says paves the way for converting all homes in the state to electricity for cooking, space and water heating and EV charging could cost Colorado homeowners between $59 and $68 billion by 2031, and would exacerbate Colorado’s already acute housing shortage.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Nursing Staff#Nursing Shortage#Healthcare Workers#Kake#Abc#Lsb Healthcare#Intermountain Healthcare
beckershospitalreview.com

Renown Health Foundation gets $15.5M gift for cancer institute

The William N. Pennington Foundation announced July 13 a $15.5 million gift to Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health Foundation, according to a press release. The gift will allow the Cancer Institute to recruit 14 oncology specialists and four cancer science researchers over the next several years, leading to accreditation by the National Cancer Institute and allowing Renown to treat cancer patients in northern Nevada rather than requiring them to travel to other facilities around the country. Renown estimates that up to 30 percent of local cancer patients travel to obtain out-of-state care.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
marijuanamoment.net

Colorado Governor Issues Executive Order On Marijuana Protections For Workers With Professional Licenses

The governor of Colorado on Thursday signed an executive order to provide broad professional licensing protections for workers who use marijuana in compliance with state law. The move also prevents state agencies from assisting in any out-of-state investigations related to lawful cannabis conduct that could result in employment penalties. Gov....
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Colorado legislator repeals state’s anti-miscegenation law

Sixty-Five Years Ago This Week: State Rep. Bob Allen, D-Denver, was sponsoring House Bill 57-1039 which would repeal Colorado’s anti-miscegenation law. The law stated, “All marriages between Negroes or mulattoes of either sex and white persons are declared to be absolutely void.”. Fifteen years previously Colorado’s Supreme Court...
DENVER, CO
beckershospitalreview.com

How California is building the nation's largest healthcare data exchange

The state of California recently embarked on an ambitious endeavor. Using hundreds of millions of dollars in public funding, the nation's largest state plans to connect its hospitals and healthcare providers through a statewide health information exchange. By Jan. 31, 2024, providers in the state are expected to be able...
CALIFORNIA STATE
1230 ESPN

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Colorado?

Sometimes you have to enjoy meals on wheels, literally, and devour your breakfast or lunch while driving back to work. Is it considered permissible in Colorado to eat while driving?. It's fairly safe to say most of us have been guilty of this. Sometimes, you either eat on the go,...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Entire police force retires in one Colorado town

WATCH - With El Paso County leading the state in suicides, experts hope “988″ will help. Last year 176 people in El Paso County lost their lives to suicide per the County Coroner. According the the state Office of Suicide Prevention this was the most in the state.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

Two progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling and...
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Stevens School building sold for $10; possibly turned into low-cost housing

The former Stevens Elementary School has changed hands again. Developer Tyrone Jackson, who lists his address as that of a boarded-up school building in Brush, confirmed with the Journal-Advocate this week that he has purchased the dilapidated Sterling school building for $10. A deed filed with the Logan County Clerk...
STERLING, CO
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts lawmakers urge hospital to keep birth center open

Beverly (Mass.) Hospital is being urged by members of Congress from Massachusetts to hold off on closing its birth center, according to a July 13 announcement on Sen. Elizabeth Warren's website. Ms. Warren is one of the lawmakers who sent a letter to Beverly Hospital President Tom Sands asking him...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy