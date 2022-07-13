VIDEO: Legends Camp 1-on-1 highlights and drills

Georgia has consistently been one of the top teams in terms of recruiting since Smart left Tuscaloosa, Alabama for Athens. After adding to a 2016 class formerly recruited by Mark Richt and his staff — a class that finished eighth nationally — Smart and the Bulldogs have been rolling along quite smoothly. Georgia’s next six classes under Smart’s leadership have been outstanding, and come National Signing Day they’ve finished third (2017), first (2018), second (2019), first (2020), third (2021), and third (2022) nationally, per 247 Sports.

