MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested Thursday morning for a double homicide after a robbery of a Muncie home went wrong early Wednesday morning. Daniel Jones, 26, of Muncie, and Devin Myers, 27, of Milford, were both charged with the murders of two people after breaking into and robbing a Muncie home on South Liberty Street around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, with a possible third victim that police are still searching for, according to court documents.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO